‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ryan Hurst Teases ‘Walking Dead’ Role as Beta

Ryan Hurst is headed to The Walking Dead later this season, and he just dropped another big tease for fans.

The actor, best known for playing Opie Winston on Sons of Anarchy, will portray the villain Beta on the AMC series some time in the near future. He name-dropped his character’s name, as well as an artistic piece to accompany it.

The piece of artwork shows an on-set chair with the name “BETA” it. It is placed in the middle of a dark wooded area filled with fog. In red handwriting, the words “BETA BABY! are scribbled on top of the piece.

In the caption, Hurst simply wrote “Shhhhh….” While that might not seem like much, it is a nod to Beta’s origins in The Walking Dead comic series.

He is one of the members of The Whisperers, an antagonistic group that covers themselves in zombie skin in order to blend in. A former celebrity athlete before the apocalypse, Beta is the second-in-command of the group when they first encounter the series’ protagonists. However, he eventually takes over as the leader of the group and leads on all-out assault on the core group of survivors.

Fans were very receptive fo the tease, and let Hurst know he was the reason they wanted to watch the show’s ninth season.

“Literally the thing that has me excited for S9. Best casting EVER,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You’re the reason I’m gonna keep watching.”

He previously teased the role a handful of time since being cast in the part back in late August.

One message showed a depiction of Beta from the original comic series. His caption once again leaned into the character’s Whisperer affiliation.

“SHHHHHH!!!! Just a Whisper….,” Hurst wrote, adding a hashtag for the AMC series.

Found a cool new barber shop today… pic.twitter.com/J2incfUIdW — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) August 29, 2018

He also showed a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his preparation for the role, which included a mold being made of his head.

Hurst is shown in a makeup chair, completely covered in green goo as artists smooth things out.

“Found a cool new barber shop today,” Hurst captioned the photo.

There is no word yet on when Hurst will make his Walking Dead debut.

Photo Credit: WGN