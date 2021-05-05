TV Shows

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ryan Hurst Coming to ‘S.W.A.T.’, Will Reunite With Kenny Johnson

It’s been revealed that Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst will be heading to S.W.A.T., which will […]

It’s been revealed that Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst will be heading to S.W.A.T., which will see him reunited with his former co-star, Kenny Johnson. Interestingly, it was Johnson who made the big announcement, taking to his Twitter page to share a selfie of himself with Hurst, and informing his fans and followers of the news. Notably, the photo appears to be from the set of the hit CBS series, which means that fans may get to see the former SAMCRO pals reunited on-screen sooner than imaged.

Many of Johnson’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one exclaiming, “Hell yes!! I had the pleasure of meeting Ryan last year at #WalkerStalkerCon in Atlanta. He’s the nicest guy ever.” “[Oh my God], that’s fantastic news. Two of my faves. Be still my beating heart,” another user wrote, while someone else added, “Fantastic……can’t wait to see it. Big fan of both of you.”

The two men first appeared together on Sons of Anarchy, famously playing Opie Winston (Hurst) and Herman Kozik (Johnson), before later going on to both appear on Bates Motel as well. Back in October, Johnson shared a flashback picture of the two of them together, making mention of all the shows they’d previously worked on, then adding that a third project might be on the way. It seems Johnson’s S.W.A.T. may have been what he was eluding to.

In 2019, it was announced that Hurst had been cast in The Walking Dead, which led many to presume that perhaps Johnson would turn up on the zombie drama, but as of yet there have been no announced plans for that to happen. Previously, Hurst revealed that he actually had to be hospitalized while filming for The Walking Dead, saying, “Oh my God. I landed in the hospital once this year from heat exhaustion. I’m in a leather trench coat and two layers under that in Georgia in the summer. It’s no joke, man.”

“[Greg] Nicotero [the show’s special effects expert] is a master teacher when it comes to zombie stuff, and it’s so comfortable,” he continued, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Even though you’re in Atlanta in 110-degree weather, I love wearing that mask. I really, really do.” New episodes of S.W.A.T. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

