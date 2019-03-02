‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Sends ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Emilio Rivera Birthday Wishes

Even though Sons of Anarchy is off the air, there’s still a lot of love between co-stars Ron Perlman and Emilio Rivera.

Perlman, who played Sons leader Clay Morrow, showed his admiration for on-screen rival Rivera, who played Mayans leader Marcus Álvarez, on the co-star’s birthday.

“A truly original OG, and one of the purest, most beautiful souls I have ever known,” Perlman wrote alongside a selfie. “Happy Birthday hermano.”

The photo shows the pair side-by-side as Perlman, 68, smiles and Rivera, 58, mean-mugs for the camera.

Rivera, who reprises his Sons of Anarchy role on Mayans M.C., was grateful for the birthday love and thanked the Hellboy star a few days later.

He simply wrote, “Thank You Brother.”

Perlman was not the only Sons star to reach out to Rivera on his birthday. David Labrava, who played Happy in the series, also shared some kind words about the actor.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the realest truest most solid humans I ever knew. My Brother [Emilio Rivera],” Labrava wrote.

Rivera also thanked Labrava for his remark, and noted that the pair were about to “get back to it,” presumably in Mayans M.C. Season 2. Labrava guest starred in the Season 1 finale of the hit FX series and is poised to make a considerable impact in Season 2.

“Thank You Brother,” Rivera wrote. “Let’s get back to it.”

Labrava also revealed a throwback snap of Rivera from the original Sons of Anarchy pilot. Rivera originally played Hawk, a member of the Sons.

The black-and-white photo also showed Scott Glenn as Clay Morrow before Perlman was cast in the role. Cast members Charlie Hunnam, Tommy Flanagan, Mark Boone Junior and Labrava are also pictured.

As Rivera told Collider in October, Hawk was set to be equivalent to Tig Trager, who was portrayed by Kim Coates in the full series.

“I was a part of the Sons. I was Hawk, who was the equivalent to Tig’s character,” Rivera revealed. “I’m so happy about the evolution. When we were doing the original pilot of Sons, it didn’t make no sense. We’d be sitting in the church, doing the meeting and going, ‘So, tomorrow night, we’re gonna go kill those wetbacks,’ and I was like, ‘I’m right here, bro.’

“I would just have to eat it up and not say anything in response, so I was glad when the network saw the same thing and made me Marcus Alvarez. I was happy about that.”

Mayans M.C. will return to FX in the fall for its second season.