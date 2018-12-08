‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal Joins ‘The Conners’ in New Preview

The Conners is welcoming Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal into the cast during its next episode.

A promo for the upcoming episode, titled “O Sister, Where Art Thou?” gives fans a first look at the actress’ debut on the Roseanne spinoff series, and it seems as though she may be getting close to Dan Conner (John Goodman).

“Let me help you figure it out,” Sagal’s character, whose name has not been revealed yet, tells Dan as she reaches for his hand.

“I never thought of Dad as a catch,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) tells Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in the kitchen later in the clip.

“At his age, he falls down and gets up on his own, the ladies love it!” Jackie says.

It’s unclear if Sagal will appear on more than one episode of the comedy series, though the episode synopsis teases that Dan will be reuniting with an old friend from his past. Could Sagal be a former flame from Dan’s life before Roseanne?

The actress is pretty much a match made in TV sitcom heaven for Dan, as she first made her mark on Fox’s Married with Children from 1987 to 1997. She also starred in 8 Simple Rules for three years in the early 2000s.

After the sitcoms, Sagal took not he iconic role of Gemma Teller-Morrow in all seven seasons of FX motorcycle drama, Sons of Anarchy. Gemma served as one of the main antagonists in the series, though she was still a beloved character.

Sagal also reprised her role as Gemma in a special cameo appearance during the series premiere of Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. The actress has been busy with other guest appearances, including a recurring role on the latest season of Shameless as a new love interest for Frank Gallagher.

Aside from Sagal’s debut, The Conners fans can also expect to see more developments in Darlene’s new relationship with her boss Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). The episode will also see Jackie helping her boyfriend Peter (Matthew Broderick) with an interesting project he’s working on for his latest useless degree.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “When Becky helps Harris keep a secret from Darlene, it opens up a can of worms that causes a rift between the two sisters. Jackie supports Peter with his Nordic history project, and Dan reunites with an old friend.”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.