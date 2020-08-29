'Sons of Anarchy': 10 of the Best Episodes to Watch in the Kurt Sutter FX Series

Sons Of Anarchy ran for seven seasons on FX, easily becoming the network's biggest show in their history and one of the great successes early on. Following troubled, anti-hero Jax Teller, the series ended up beloved by fans for its portrayal of the outlaw lifestyle, brotherhood, and the meaning of family. SOA was so successful that creator Kurt Sutter was given the greenlight for a spin-off series titled Mayans MC— now heading into its third season. While Sutter has since been fired from the series, his work laid the groundwork for the spin-off, something fans see in the greatest episodes of Sons Of Anarchy. Scroll down to see the best episodes in SOA history. WARNING - MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. (Photo: FX)

A Mother's Work Episode 6.13 This is easily the most cringe-worthy episode for every SOA fan - and it contains the most shocking episode of the series. As the season six finale came to a close, Tara was killed by Gemma. No one saw this moment coming, and the events of the episode drove the series to a close over the following season. On top of that, the brutality of the murder and the inclusion of Juice to the scenario created a clear path for the close of the series. The shock factor made for a great episode, but let's not forget that it also gave fans Maggie Siff's best performance of the series. The actress said goodbye with some of her most memorable and visceral dialogue.

Red Rose Episode 7.12 While the series finale will always stick in the minds of fans, the penultimate episode was equally as memorable and heartbreaking. After a long battle with loyalty, Juice finally met his end, and no one will ever look at pie the same way again. But as the episode was coming to a close, Jax finally confronted his mother about Tara's death in the close of the prior season. The meeting ended with Jax killing Unser before executing Gemma in the garden. The true villain of the series had been taken down.

To Be, Act 2 Episode 4.13 As season four came to a close, Jax exposed Clay for the poor leader that he was. The young man knew the club belonged to him, and he finally got his chance to take it. The most memorable moment, however, was the closing scene. As Jax finally took his spot at the head of the table, Tara showed up to acknowledge that she supported him. When she walked over to stand behind her husband, their picture faded into an old photo of Gemma and JT. Chills went up the spines of every fan, and this was when you realized Jax wouldn't have the happy ending he was working so hard for.

Papa's Goods Episode 7.13 (Series Finale) It goes without saying that the series finale was an absolutely devastating affair. Jax accomplished his mission of giving his sons a life of freedom without his actions affecting them, but it didn't come without a price. Throughout the episode, the Redwood president said goodbye to his entire world, and left audiences weeping for a solid hour. Watching Jax go was like losing a friend, and no one will forget Charlie Hunnam's incredible contribution to the series. His ending provided an iconic close to the popular series.

NS Episode 3.13 Through all of season three, fans were made to believe that Jax was working with Agent Stahl to rat on the club he loved so dearly. This helped show the broken side of Jax, while making Stahl the most hated character on the show. It also led to a meandering season of television that took the club to Ireland and back. But then the season three finale came to a close, Stahl turned on Jax and revealed that he was a rat. It was evident that the club was going to kill him - until the show revealed a major plot twist. As Stahl drove off with Jimmy O, she was pulled over by Unser. Chibs and Opie come to take her deal, and kill the Irishman. But just when you thought things couldn't get any better, Opie made Stahl get in the driver's seat and put her hands on the wheel. "I want you to feel what she felt." Opie got revenge for his wife, and it was revealed that the entire club was in on Jax's deal all along. This episode gave season three the only happy ending of the series. And it was a satisfying end that most fans can agree on.

Burnt and Purged Away Episode 4.12 Knowing that Clay had killed Opie's father Piney earlier in the series, most fans were waiting for that confrontation to unfold. Opie by this point had been through the ringer with loss, with the revelation finally coming and pushing him over the edge. The conclusion of the episode saw the young club member unleash his rage on Clay as his best friend Jax attempted to calm him. It is a great episode that balances the personal stories with the overall club work with the ongoing Irish storyline.

Laying Pipe Episode 5.3 Speaking of Opie, his exit from the series might be the most memorable and heartbreaking death on the series. And it comes so early in season five, it almost doesn't feel like it is a real death. But in the end you can't fake what happened when Opie sacrifices himself for his fellow SAMCRO brothers, taking on Damon Pope's lackeys in prison as they look on. The emotion fans saw on the screen had to be similar to what they felt at home. But it also set the stage for seasons to come, with Jax Teller's look at the end of the scene spelling out his motivations going forward. It was the series taking hold of the base it had built and turning into something else down the line.

Na Trioblóidi Episode 2.13 While this moment would lead to a slow season that would make its way to Ireland to find Abel, the kidnapping of Jax Teller's son amid the chaos of the season two finale was a memorable mark for the series. Season two was when many caught word of the series and started to tune in. The emotion from Charlie Hunnam at the end would help define the melodrama of the series, which essentially was a soap opera with motorcycle gangs. It was rough, tough, emotional and dramatic all at once, giving the first truly great moment in the series.

J'ai Obtenu Cette Episode 5.13 Damon Pope was a menace throughout season five, taking aim at Tig after the SAMCRO widcard murdered his daughter by accident during an act of retribution for an attempt on Clay Morrow's life. In retaliation for losing his daughter, Pope burned Trager's daughter alive and forced him to watch. Pope was also behind the death of Opie, tons of trouble for SAMCRO and stood in the way of Jax Teller's future. So his death was one of the more surprising and satisfying from the show's tail end. It wasn't without its fallout as we saw in later episodes, but it had to happen for Jax's story to get to its end.