Sofia Vergara Calls out 'Modern Family' Co-Star for Being a Bad Texter

Sofia Vergara still keeps in touch with her Modern Family co-stars. The Colombian-born model and actress starred in the series from beginning to end in its 11 successful seasons on ABC as Gloria Pritchett, the young and sexy wife of Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O'Neill, who adjusts to life as a stay-at-home wife and mother of her son from a previous marriage while trying to blend with his American family. While the cast enjoy keeping in touch via in-person dates and group texts, unfortunately, O'Neill isn't as tech-savvy.

Vergara made the revelation on the Jan 24. Episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode. "He doesn't really do it the right way," Vergara said with a laugh. "He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'" When asked by host Andy Cohen to share more about O'Neill, Vergara lovingly referred to her on-screen husband as the "love of my life."

Modern Family is still available on streaming platforms, such as Peacock. The show generates new fans yearly courtesy of episodes in syndication and on streaming. In addition to addressing issues like blending families of different cultures, the show was praised for highlighting love between two gay men via the characters Mitchell Pritchett, Jay's son, and his husband Cameron Tucker.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who starred as Mitchell, spoke about what he was most proud of via the LGBTQ+ representation.

"I grew up in Albuquerque, Mexico. I was born in 1975. I was a closeted kid. I was part of the LGBTQ community, but I didn't tell anyone for a long time," he reflected. "I searched for representation of myself in pop culture and I didn't see a lot of it, so I'm just so proud that we were able to be that for kids now and that we were a committed couple who did have a family and were part of a larger family. It means a lot to me that they – look, they were sitcom characters, but they were also fully realized people and weren't just the next-door-neighbor that would pop in every once in a while."