Soap Opera Actor Reveals Engagement 6 Years After Leaving TV

Former Hollyoaks star Alfie Browne-Sykes recently announced that he is engaged to partner Aimee Scott. In 2016, the 29-year-old actor left the long-running British soap opera, where he portrayed Jason Roscoe, one of the Roscoe twin brothers.

In a new Instagram post made to both his and fiancée Scott's accounts, he shared the news of his engagement with friends and fans, posting a cute picture of the two holding hands while her ring is on display. He wrote the caption, "Mr & Mrs Browne-Sykes to be," above the engagement ring photo.

As a result of the post, many people have expressed their support in the comments. In a simple message, Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst wrote, "Congratulations," while Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas added: "Go on mate. Congratulations."

One of Scott's apparent friends wrote: "Congratulations you wonderful pair!! Thank you for making my girl so happy Alfie! Bring on the wedding!!" Also, a fan commented, "Congratulations both of you!!" while another added, "Amazing. Congratulations to you both – what a beautiful ring." It is not clear how long the couple has been dating, but Browne-Sykes has posted romantic pictures of the two on his profile for some time.

Browne-Sykes began appearing on Hollyoaks in 2013. Several storylines involved him, including the relationship he had with Holly Cunningham, his use of steroids, and an eating disorder. After Holly and Jason married, Jason left the village with his brother Robbie months later after learning he had been sleeping with his wife behind his back.

Aside from Hollyoaks, Browne-Sykes has also appeared in such shows as The Bill, Doctors, and Waking the Dead. However, he went on to work as a roofer after Hollyoaks.

During his interview on the Just Real podcast, he talked about the switch over and said: "Going to work every day, working on people's roofs and them recognizing you from Hollyoaks is a hard thing to deal with at first – especially when they make comments and don't realise what they are saying to you."

He added, "I'm just trying to crack on with my acting, trying to pursue that career. "It's a lot tougher than people think. It's a lot of waiting for the right opportunities to pop, especially with all the s— at the minute." Browne-Sykes had previously been involved in a relationship with his co-star Amanda Clapham, but the couple split in 2016 after spending six years together.