'So Help Me Todd' Casts MTV Legend as Next Week's Client

So Help Me Todd is going to be welcoming MTV legend Jamie Chung as a new client! The former Real World cast member will be portraying Margaret's client, Lauren Park, a chef who finds herself in a hostile work environment lawsuit after quitting her job at a Michelin-starred restaurant. However, when the head chef is found dead, it turns into a murder trial. It sounds like a lot, and it's going to be interesting to see what happens.

Before Jamie Chung was a well-known actress, she starred in MTV's Real World and The Challenge in the early 2000s. While she's teased a return for The Challenge: All Stars, she has been a tad busy with all of her roles. Now with her upcoming role in next week's So Help Me Todd, she will have yet another one to add to her long filmography.

It's going to be exciting to see what happens with this episode of So Help Me Todd, titled "86'd." This is going to be a true whodunnit, and it's going to be difficult for Margaret to prove Lauren's innocence, if she is innocent, that is. It's nothing she can't handle, though, but how it all comes together will be interesting to see. While this role will very likely just be a one-off, it will be nice to see her on TV again, especially after coming off a recent role on Succession earlier this month.

With just a few episodes left of the season, these final episodes are getting intense, and this is coming off of this week's bomber hostage. A murdered head chef is definitely up there, and it will be intriguing to know what's to come of it. Along with the case, Margaret will be going undercover as a dishwasher in a fancy restaurant to gather intel on a possible suspect, so it sounds like she will be doing everything she can to clear her client's name.

The episode will also see music star Jordan McGraw guest star as a CSI, so there is a lot of star power next week. It's hard to tell how the episode will end, but hopefully, things will be in favor of Jamie Chung's Lauren, especially since she's working with Margaret. While she may not be returning to her reality roots any time soon, Chung is still keeping plenty busy with acting, and that is definitely better than nothing.