‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Skewers President Donald Trump’s Border Wall

Saturday Night Live kicked off Weekend Update with a string of Donald Trump jokes, as usual.

This time, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che zoned in on Trump’s border wall and his current plan to declare a national emergency to secure funding for it. Jost first took shots at Trump’s delivery during his big speech about the national emergency, comparing it do a drug addict’s demeanor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To demonstrate how bad the drug problem is, Trump spent 20 minutes doing his impression of a coke addict, Jost said, then playing a clip of Trump doing a “sing-song” rendition of the order’s legal path ahead. “Oh my God, that guy controls our nuclear weapons. Watching that was like is Schoolhouse Rock! had a stroke.”

He then pointed out the unseasonably warm weather in Washington D.C. at the moment, noting that Trump should be more worried about climate change.

“By the way, you know what an actual national emergency is? The climate change that let the president give an outdoor press conference in the middle of February,” he said.

Che then took the reins and jokingly gave in to Trump’s wall requests with the help of an edited photo of his co-host.

“I am so tired of telling Donald Trump jokes,” Che said. “We’ve been making fun of this dude and his dumbass wall for so long, I’ve got to be honest, I kinda wanna see the wall. I’ve never seen somebody so confident about such a bad idea. It’s almost charming. Like when Colin thought he could pull off cornrows.”

He continued, “I’m not saying we should let him build the wall, but what if we let him do a PowerPoint presentation, a dramatic reenactment. I just want to see exactly what Trump thinks is gonna happen when a Mexican cartel sees a wall. You think they’re just going to shake their fist and walk home? Do you know how motivated you have to be to sell drugs? I know a guy that swallowed a bag of dope, pooped it out, washed it off and then still sold it.”

Jost then bounced back by noting that Trump’s border wall rhetoric has changed considerably in recent weeks.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but Trump’s messaging on the wall keeps changing, too,” he said. “First it was ‘Build the Wall,’ then he changed it to ‘Finish the Wall’ and when he doesn’t finish the wall it will be ‘Actually, the Wall Was Inside of Us the Whole Time.’”

Jost then introduced a bit that involved Pete Davidson portraying a border wall worker then mocked Trump’s vague citation of “many” statistics. Che finally closed things out with a final takedown of the wall situation.

“This wall is clearly racist,” Che said. “It’s just a way for Middle America to blame brown people for their new heroin habit. Why didn’t they build it in the ’80s when we needed it. But the problem isn’t that drugs are coming in, the problem is people really want to get high. Address that part. If your wife is cheating on you, she is not going to stop because you built a wall around the house. You have to get to the root of otherwise you just going to come home and find strange men running up in them slats.”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Trump did not seem to pleased with the SNL jokes, as he took to Twitter on Sunday morning to blast the sketch series.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” the POTUS wrote. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.