'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concerns for Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor

By John Connor Coulston

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is drawing concerns from the show's viewers. During last night's SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.)

NBC viewers instantly noticed Jost's odd demeanor. Twitter users expressed concern for Jost and some also theorized what the problem could be. Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, has not commented on the fan reaction as of press time. Scroll through to watch Jost's Weekend Update intro, as well as read what fans are saying about him.

Video of Colin Jost During 'SNL' Weekend Update

As shown in the opening part of Weekend Update, Jost takes a big breath in before launching into the segment and just seems a bit off. He delivered jokes about Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West but with a flat delivery that just seemed "off."

Fans Show Concern for Colin Jost

"Colin Jost seemed super off during Weekend Update tonight," one person on Twitter wrote. "His delivery is mostly dead pan. Really weird."

"Hope He's OK"

"I'm glad I'm not the only person who noticed this; hope he's OK," a second person wrote. A third tweeted, "I could tell in the first few seconds that something is wrong with [Colin Jost] tonight."

Wild Theorizing

Some fans start guessing what could be up with the Coming 2 America actor. "Colin Jost has this look on his face like somethings going on backstage and he's pissed off," one person theorized. Another wrote, "He looked like he'd been told 10 seconds before [Weekend Update] that his family'd been taken hostage."

Colin Jost Was Emotional About Cecily Strong Leaving

While there's no knowing if there was anything else going on with Jost, one thing soon became certain as the night went on. The comedian was clearly emotional about Cecily Strong leaving SNL. He embraced her at the end of her final Weekend Update segment and also popped out to sing with her at the very end of the program. The latter is an unusual move, being as Jost almost never participates in an on-screen capacity outside of Weekend Update.

Colin Jost "was pretty upset"

"I thought both he and Che seemed off at the beginning," a viewer noted. "He was pretty upset at the end when saying farewell to Cecily."

Watch the 'SNL' Send-off for Cecily Strong

Every segment of the SNL episode is available on YouTube, but you can also watch the full uninterrupted broadcast via Peacock. You can click here for Peacock subscription information.

