‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Anchors Mock President Donald Trump’s Altered Border Wall Plans

Saturday Night Live dedicated a portion of their “Weekend Update” segment to President Donald Trump this week, as usual, and their latest excuse was the government shutdown deal and the altered border wall plans.

Colin Jost was first up-to-bat during the sketch comedy show’s news-centric segment and pointed out that this new agreement only keeps the government open for three weeks. The 36-year-old comic also noted that the POTUS may not know how to properly negotiate with Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and referenced the notorious $130,000 payment Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, once paid Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Three weeks? We’re basically treating our government like its a trial period for a Hulu subscription.” Jost said. “It’s pretty clear that Trump has not figured out how to deal with Nancy Pelosi yet. Usually when a woman is giving him this much trouble, he just gives her $130,000 just to shut up.”

Jost then mocked several clips from Trump’s speech that halted the shutdown, pointing that he is contradicting his earlier statements. In his latest speech, Trump stated that “We do not need 2000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shiny sea. We never did. We never proposed that.” Aside from pointing out that Trump said “shiny” instead of “shining,” he also noted played a previous clip that shows the POTUS enthusiastically declaring that he would build “a big fat beautiful wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Next, Jost noted that Trump now says that the border wall will not be a “medieval wall,” but a “smart wall” instead. He then played a clip of Trump previously conceding that his wall concept was medieval.

“They say a wall is medieval. Well, so is a wheel. A wheel is older than a wall,” Trump previously told media.

Jost then skewered the fact that Trump is even backing down when it comes to the nomenclature surrounding his plans on the border. He’s even toning down his description of the structure as being a wall, saying it will be “barriers, fencing or walls, or whatever you want to call it.”

Jost quipped, “Honestly, at this point, I just wanna call it quits.”

Jsot then handed the mic to co-anchor Michael Che who looked across the political aisle to dampen Democrats’ spirits concerning the matter. However, he was still taking shots at Trump in the process.

“I know liberals are tweeting out ‘Trump caved! Trump caved!’ but y’all gotta calm down,” Che said. “Stop gloating. You didn’t win yet. The man is still one tweet away from calling a national state of emergency and bringing back slavery. Act like he’s still crazy. You’ve got to treat him like you’re training a dog. Constant positive reinforcement. Maybe instead, every time he does something you like, tweet out ‘Who’s a good boy?’”

Before moving on, Jost took one last shot at Trump in the wake of LaGuardia Airport in New York City grounding flights due to complications with government shutdown.

“You know you’re failing as a president when you’ve somehow made LaGuardia worse,” Jost said.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC