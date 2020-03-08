‘SNL’: The Weeknd Delivers a ‘Blinding’ Performance, Creating New Fans in the Process

The Weeknd continued to make the rounds with his trio of new singles Saturday night, performing as Daniel Craig‘s musical guest on SNL clad in his After Hours look that features a bloody bandaged nose and a distinctive red sports coat that has become the trademark of his current output.

His first performance of the night was his single “Blinding Lights,” an fine introduction to those who haven’t heard of his music according to the Twitter response to the performance. The sound is very ’80s synth heavy with a feeling of that retro noir digital music that has grown within the internet era.

Many online were quite impressed with the performance by the artist, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. They were quick to take their feelings online to share with other fans.

“I’ve never heard blinding lights before the weeknd just performed it on [SNL] and I really love it! I love the 80s feel,” one new fan wrote.

“That song [The Weeknd] just played on [SNL] was pretty great! Kinda Flock of Seagulls meets [Usher],” another added in.

“Actually laughing my ass off at this episode of SNL. Plus The Weeknd‘s performance was awesome,” a third made clear.

“The Weeknd is so very good,” another knocked home.

One fan was even kind enough to explain to new fans why The Weeknd looks like he’s been through a street fight. As they explain, it is part of his upcoming short film and album.

“For everyone who’s wondering, The Weeknd’s face looks bloody & messed up on SNL because he’s promoting his new short film After Hours which precedes his new album of the same name. He wears the same bloody makeup & bandage in the After Hours clip,” the fan wrote.

While this SNL performance wasn’t as non-traditional as his recent appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel Live, it delivered the strengths of the new music.

Saturday’s appearance was the third time for The Weeknd on SNL. Previously he appears in 2014 to perform “Low Life” along with Future and then with Ariana Grande in 2016 to perform their song “Love Me Harder.”

He also appeared during Saturday night’s “Weekend Update” to deliver a coronavirus-infected gag called “The Weeknd Update.”