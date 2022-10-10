Is 'SNL' Season 48 Doomed to Be Bad? Fans Gripe as Show Rebuilds Following Cast Exits
Saturday Night Live Season 48 is off to a rocky start according to both critics and fans. The series still becomes the center of the conversation every weekend when it airs live, but this year that conversation has been sour. Many fans wonder if the acclaimed variety show will ever pull out of its current slump.
SNL is often used as a measure of age and cultural taste, since most people tend to believe it was at its funniest when they were young. It's also known for having "classes" – groups of cast members that come and go at roughly the same time. This year, the show is recovering from the departures of a whole "class" of high-profile cast members, and it is struggling to establish a new one. Many fans despair at this monumental task, wondering if SNL's best days are simply behind it.
On top of that, SNL has had a baffling combination of hosts and musical guest in its first two episodes so far. Critic Trae DeLellis went so far as to speculate the show is struggling to attract A-list talent right now, though it was previously regarded as a great job and a great promotional opportunity. For many viewers, this streak may end this coming weekend, when rapper Megan Thee Stallion serves as both host and musical guest.
In the meantime, fans are clearly worried about SNL and its future. Here's a look at some of the top commentary on this trend so far.
The new season of #SNL @nbcsnl has taken a major step back. They are missing their old cast, bad. I’ve only half laughed at one skit in two weeks. Bad transition.— Randy S Schwimmer (@randyschwimmer7) October 10, 2022
Watching the #SNL cold open reminding myself the rebuilding years are always bad, usually very, very bad..
It's not unusual but lord that cold open was simply terrible— Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) October 9, 2022
Fans acknowledged that this season is a bit of a "transition" for SNL as it adjusts to its new cast. Even with that in mind, many felt that the transition could be going better.
Regular Viewers
I try to be positive here, so...I'm positive that #SNL Season 48 is O for 2 thus far. And NO I'm not one of those "hasn't been funny since..." poops. Have stuck with it since forever. Hard to so far, though. Thoughts?— Erin Davis (@erindavis) October 10, 2022
Many of this season's biggest critics pre-emptively shouted down commenters who would say that it's typical for one's love for the show to wane.
Try Guys
People: why are men hesitant to speak out against other men when they abuse their power and hurt others?? SNL: let us remind you :) #snl #tryguys— Mack (@flapjackmack_) October 9, 2022
Imagine this Will Stephen guy writing a skit to cover for his buddy Ned Fulmer from Yale thinking that info was as safe as Brett Kavanaugh's calendar or as secret as making out with your mistress in public at a Harry Styles concert. #snl #tryguys pic.twitter.com/9pVtUnKOk7— chicagojewlz (@Chicagojewlz) October 10, 2022
One of the most topical sketches of the season so far was about the "Try Guys," but most commenters seemed to feel that SNL was the real villain in that story.
Still Talking About It
i actually love snl because randomly theyll come out with an idea so terrible, it brings the whole internet together to laugh at annoying rich 'comedians' trying to get eyes on a rapidly failing business and failing everytime and thats truly beautiful #snl #tryguys— Jae (@msmccjae) October 9, 2022
Some viewers went so far as to speculate that this season was generating bad press on purpose.
Not Watching
This is the worst episode of #SNL I've seen in recent memory. Just wow. Not going to watch the rest of the season. Bowen Yang was the worst decision the show has ever made and it's clear the show wants him as head writer in the future.— Metropolitan Girl (@haterbabey17) October 9, 2022
We’re witnessing a strong contender for worst #SNL episode of all time right now— bart of darkness (@RalphieGabagool) October 9, 2022
Some viewers announced that this was the season they would stop watching SNL for good.
Highlights
Okay Marcello. Hernandez. ANOTHER solid debut, holy shit these new kids are killing it #SNL— Zach-O-Lantern (@zach_timson) October 9, 2022
Incredible. Molly has arrived. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1HTDLuMzS1— That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) October 9, 2022
To balance the negativity, some fans did make a point of highlighting their favorite moments of the new episodes – especially when it came to the four new cast members.