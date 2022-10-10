Is 'SNL' Season 48 Doomed to Be Bad? Fans Gripe as Show Rebuilds Following Cast Exits

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is off to a rocky start according to both critics and fans. The series still becomes the center of the conversation every weekend when it airs live, but this year that conversation has been sour. Many fans wonder if the acclaimed variety show will ever pull out of its current slump.

SNL is often used as a measure of age and cultural taste, since most people tend to believe it was at its funniest when they were young. It's also known for having "classes" – groups of cast members that come and go at roughly the same time. This year, the show is recovering from the departures of a whole "class" of high-profile cast members, and it is struggling to establish a new one. Many fans despair at this monumental task, wondering if SNL's best days are simply behind it.

On top of that, SNL has had a baffling combination of hosts and musical guest in its first two episodes so far. Critic Trae DeLellis went so far as to speculate the show is struggling to attract A-list talent right now, though it was previously regarded as a great job and a great promotional opportunity. For many viewers, this streak may end this coming weekend, when rapper Megan Thee Stallion serves as both host and musical guest.

In the meantime, fans are clearly worried about SNL and its future. Here's a look at some of the top commentary on this trend so far.