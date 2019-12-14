‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Scratches Away at Beck Bennett’s ‘Sweater Weather’ Joy in Hilarious Promo

Before Scarlett Johansson returns to the stage at Studio 8H Saturday night, she tormented Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett in a hilarious promo sketch to get fans excited about her return. This is the Avengers: Endgame actress’ sixth time hosting the show. The musical guest taking the stage tonight is former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

In the new pre-show sketch, Johansson and Bennett run into each other in front of the stage, where the stagehands are decorating for Christmas. Bennett was wearing a stiff and ugly sweater, but he did not want to admit how terrible it was to Johansson.

“This is how I usually move… or don’t move… I’m kind of, just a stiff guy, I guess,” Bennett said.

“Really? Huh? You’re not itchy?” Johansson asked. “Don’t need to scratch?”

Bennett was a little confused at what Johansson was trying to do.

“I’m just trying to get you to admit that your sweater is itchy and stupid and terrible,” Johansson sternly replied. “Just admit it!”

Bennett refused, but Johansson continued to prod until he just exploded. He unzipped the sweater and yelled, “Dang you, Scarlett Johansson!”

Johansson then let out a maniacal laugh as she walked away.

ScarJo has plenty of experience with SNL. She is a member of the five-timers club, having hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. She will likely get a chance to revive her impersonation of President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, which debuted in the viral “Complicit” sketch. She is also engaged to writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Colin Jost.

This year was a busy one for Johansson, as she starred in three major films. She played Black Widow again in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing movie of all time after it was released in May. Johansson also gave critically acclaimed performances in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. In fact, both films earned her Screen Actors Guild Award nominations this week.

Marriage Story also earned Johansson her fifth Golden Globe nomination. She was previously nominated for Match Point, A Love Song for Bobby Long, Girl with a Pearl Earring and Lost in Translation.

Johansson will also reprise her role as Black Widow in a solo movie, which hits theaters on May 1, 2020.

As for Horan, he just released the single “Put a Little Love on Me,” which will be featured on his upcoming second studio album. He previously performed on SNL with One Direction in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images