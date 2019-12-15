‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Lock Lips on Camera in Opening Monologue

Scarlett Johansson’s sixth time hosting Saturday Night Live turned into a little bit of a romantic affair, thanks to her relationship with SNL head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. And while she brought the jokes in her opening monologue, she also brought some PDA to it, too.

In the opening bit, SNL (or, more accurately, Pete Davidson) pulled a Thanos and made about half the cast disappear. Johansson, who noted that she left her Black Widow costume “in the car,” was overjoyed to see that Michael Che, fellow “Weekend Update” anchor, had survived the purge.

She greeted him with a hug and said, “Oh thank God you’re OK!”

Things were a bit different when it came to her fiancé. When Jost revealed that he was alright, she merely said, “Hi. Hey. What’s up?”

Jokes aside, the host was glad to see that everyone, ultimately, made it out alright in the end.

“It’s great to have you all back!” she said, before turning her attention towards Jost. “And I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here.”

The pair then exchanged a small peck onstage, and it was just as cute as it sounds.

Johansson and Jost have been going strong for quite a while. After dating for two years, the couple announced their engagement in May of this year. The Avengers star’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Pariseau noted that, as of May, a date had not yet been set for their wedding.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010. She was also married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares daughter Rose, from 2014 to 2017.

While Johansson rarely opens up publicly about her personal life, she did describe what her first memory was of Jost in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published in September. The actor recounted that she was involved in a skit relating to MTV’s Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant and that Jost had a heavy hand in bringing the bit to life.

“It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” she said. “That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”