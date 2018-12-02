‘SNL’ Rips Donald Trump’s Latest Scandals During ‘Weekend Update’

President Donald Trump was the main target of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update segment, with Colin Jost and Michael Che digging into his latest scandals.

“This week, Americans were hit with the stunning revelation that their president may have possibly lied to them,” Jost said sarcastically at the start of the segment.

Jost then went into the allegations made by Trump’s ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, that he was actively trying to develop real estate in Russia while running for president.

“Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who I believe is the love-child of Celino and Barnes, testified in court that Donald Trump continued to work on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow well into his presidential campaign,” Jost said. “Trump defended himself by saying the deal was ‘very legal and very cool,’ which sounds like a Craigslist ad for a Russian prostitutes: ‘No. 1 all-time babes. Very legal, very Cool, man. And we never kill you, only sometimes.’”

Che was next up to bat in the segment and doubled down on the Cohen scandal. He briefly mocked the disgraced lawyer before pointing out that the POTUS has a trend of hiring corrupt advisers.

“President Trump attacked Michael Cohen for pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, calling him a ‘weak person.’ Oh really? What gave that away? His chin?” Che said. “Doesn’t Donald Trump realize that everyone he hires ends up leaving him, or getting fired or locked up. Oh honey, it’s you. He picks counsel like my cousin Tasha picks babies’ fathers.”

Jost tagged back in to make a quick jab about Putin’s perceived dominance over Trump before acknowledged the large, cartoonish balloon anti-Trump protesters displayed at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Protesters at the G20 Summit flew a giant baby Trump balloon, which in the past Trump has said makes him feel unwelcomed. Well, yeah. The diaper balloon was never meant as a tribute,” Jost said with snark. “Also, saying ‘That balloon is being mean to me’ is a pretty clear sign of dementia.”

Jost, who is also SNL’s head writer, then pulled out some late Thanksgiving humor, drawing a line between the aforementioned Trump balloon and the Garfield balloon displayed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Worse, Trump also thought the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was calling him ‘a huge orange p—,” Jost said.

Trump has not responded to SNL’s latest jabs as of press time.

