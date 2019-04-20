New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing John Mulaney Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is on a break thanks to the Easter holiday and will play a rerun this week, taking audiences back to John Mulaney’s memorable appearance earlier in the season.

Mulaney hosted the show for the second time back in February, bringing some oddball sketches from his time as a writer on a show and some flavors from his stand-up. Mulaney was the third non-cast member to return and host the show, joining former writers Larry David and Conan O’Brien in their triumphant returns to the long-running sketch comedy series.

Mulaney has also popped in infrequently for guest appearances on SNL, typically to help former cast member Bill Hader with his iconic Stefon bits during Weekend Update and to play around with his stand-up pal Pete Davidson from time to time.

The show also featured ACM winner Thomas Rhett before his big night as the musical guest, his first appearance on the show.

The rerun may allow the show to actually include Mulaney’s goodbye segment at the end of the episode. It was cut short in the original airing, likely due to the longer-than-normal stand-up monologue from the former SNL writer.

That said, the show also cut a pre-recorded sketch with Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her criticism of the Green New Deal plan. It will be interesting to see what changes get made to the repeat airing. It would make more sense to include the full goodbye segment instead of a sketch that is no longer as timely, but who knows.

SNL will return on May 4 with an episode that is sure to grab a lot of attention. Adam Sandler will make his long-awaited return to SNL to host the show for the first time. It will be his first time back since the show’s 40th-anniversary special.

Sandler was part of the cast from 1990 until 1995, obtaining a legendary level of success alongside fellow stars like Chris Farley, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Mike Myers. Fans of Sandler sounded off about the hosting appearance, sharing hopes that his former friends from the cast might make a cameo and a few of his iconic sketch characters too.

“Only took 25 years for Adam to come back home. It’s about time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The comedian and actor has two films coming soon, Murder Mystery and Uncut Gems, both part of Sandler’s ongoing deal with Netflix. He is still no stranger to box office success despite the critical derision for his more recent productions. His work on Hotel Transylvania has offered enough success for some mistakes and he’s still offering a few films that are getting acclaim.

Sandler will appear with musical guest Shawn Mendes when the show returns. It will likely be one of the biggest show’s of the year for SNL, so expect some bonuses to pop up.

SNL airs on NBC, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET