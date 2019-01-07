‘SNL’ Announces ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Rachel Brosnahan as First Guest Host of 2019

Saturday Night Live announced Rachel Brosnahan as the first guest host for 2019, with Greta Van Fleet as the guest performer.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

Brosnahan is best known for her title role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earned her a second Golden Globe on Sunday night. She also won an Emmy in 2018 and has a previous Emmy nomination for House of Cards.

Greta Van Fleet is best known for their hits “Highway Tune” and “Black Smoke Rising.” They released their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army in October.

The first half of SNL‘s 44th season featured plenty of unforgettable moments. The mid-season finale saw the return of Matt Damon, who hosted for the first time since 2002. He most recently appeared in the Season 44 premiere in September, parodying the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Other highlights this season include Ben Stiller playing President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro playing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a handful of cold opens; a parody rap song tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; an Office reunion during Steve Carell’s monologue; and the return of Jonah Hill’s surprisingly adult 6-year-old character, Adam Grossman.

Another viral moment came during the Nov. 10 episode, when U.S. Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, appeared on the show to accept Pete Davidson‘s apology for a bad joke about Crenshaw’s eyepatch before the midterm elections.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words,” Davidson told Crenshaw during “Weekend Update.” “The man is a war hero and deserves all the respect in the world. And if any good came of this, maybe it was for one day, the left and the right finally came together to agree on something. That I’m a d—.”

Crenshaw, who won election in Texas, was light-hearted about the incident, but the segment turned serious when Crenshaw told viewers to not forget what veterans have done for the U.S.

“When you say ‘Never forget’ to a veteran, you are saying implying that, as an American, you are in it with them,” Crenshaw continued. “Not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices of veterans past and present. And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father.”

Davidson also had an eventful season himself. It began with him celebrating his engagement to Ariana Grande, although they broke up October.

On Saturday morning, Davidson sparked concern by posting a disturbing message on his Instagram page. The New York Police Department did a wellness check and NBC confirmed he arrived at Rockefeller Center for the Saturday Night Live taping.

SNL returns on Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET.