8 Possible ‘SNL’ Hosts for Season 44

Saturday Night Live has returned, and there are a number of celebrities who should get a shot at hosting the sketch comedy show this season.

The first episode of the show’s 44th season was hosted by Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Adam Driver, with rapper Kanye West serving as the musical guest.

This week, Oct. 6, comedian/actress Awkwafina (Ocean’s Eight, Crazy Rich Asians) will host, and Saturday Night Live-alum Seth Meyers will be making his hosting debut since leaving the show to host Late Night in 2014.

Below, you’ll find a list of other celebrities who would make great hosts for SNL this season, as partially adapted from TV Line. Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments who you would like to see host Saturday Night Live!

Tiffany Haddish

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Comedian Tiffany Hadish hosted once before, in 2017, and delivered an phenomenal performance.

She just recently put out the film, Night School, which was well-received by audiences, and has another one — Nobody’s Fool — coming out in less than a month, so she is clearly a top star right now and the show would certainly benefit from her energy.

Ryan Gosling

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Ryan Gosling has hosted SNL twice in the past and both times he proved that his comedic timing is on point. He’s about to release First Man — a biopic film in which he plays iconic Astronaut Neil Armstrong — so with that to promote, Gosling could easily slide in to host one episode of SNL this fall.

John Goodman

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

John Goodman is a legendary SNL host, having taken the monologue stage 13 times in the past. The only stars to host more than him are Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin.

Goodman recently appeared in the Roseanne revival series, and will next appear in the spinoff, The Conners.

Kristen Bell

Have They Hosted Before? No

Believe it or not, Kristen Bell has never hosted SNL. Though, she did once guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Kimmel was out on paternity leave. Her series, The Good Place has been a huge hit with both fans and critics alike, which is more than enough reason for the hilarious and brilliant Bell to host.

Jim Carrey

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Jim Carrey has hosted SNL a few times and each one he made big impression on fans of the show. His background in sketch comedy (In Living Color) certainly didn’t hurt, either. He is currently starring in the Showtime dramedy, Kidding.

Ariana Grande

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Back in 2016, Ariana Grande hosted SNL and proved that she could hold her own with the even the best members of the cast. With a new album out, and her recent engagement to SNL cast member Pete Davidson, she would make a great choice to host this season.

Justin Timberlake

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Justin Timberlake is fantastic on SNL. He has hosted five times and each and every one has been memorable. (He has actually appeared on the who a total of 13 times, which includes musical guest spots and cameos.) The singer hasn’t hosted, however, since 2013, so it is definitely time for him to come back.

Drew Barrymore

Have They Hosted Before? Yes

Drew Barrymore has an incredibly sharp sense of humor, that is almost unassuming at times. This is just one of the many reasons that SNL brought her on to host five times in the past. Much like with Timberlake, it’s been a while since the Santa Clarita Diet star hosted (2009), so it is certainly time for them to have her back.