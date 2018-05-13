‘SNL’ Parodies ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ With ‘Sex and the City’ Twist

The Handmaid’s Tale got the Saturday Night Live treatment with a sketch that mixed the dystopian Hulu series with HBO’s Sex and the City.

Considering the rough news Americans hear every day, the SNL writers suggested the Sex and the City of 2018 is actually The Handmaid’s Tale, a series based on the Margaret Atwood novel. In the series and book, women are forced to become “Handmaids” and are forced to serve men and bear children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my God, this could be me and my friends, you know, the way things are going,” Cecily Strong’s narrator said during the sketch.

Host Amy Schumer starred as the central “handmaid” in the sketch, joking, “Under his eye? What about under my eye! Look at these bags!”

The sketch earned praise from fans at home, who could not stop laughing.

HANDMAIDS IN THE CITY HAHAHAHAHHA THE INTERNAL MONOLOGUES #SNL @nbcsnl — Kelsey (@kelsorpbrooks) May 13, 2018

“Handmaid’s in the City… [SNL] IS TOO MUCH!!!!” one person wrote.

“This Handmaid’s Tale/Sex and the City sketch is incredible. #SNL ‘if you’re not traumatized, you’re not watching tv,’” another viewer wrote.

This Handmaid’s Tale/Sex and the City sketch is incredible. #SNL “if you’re not traumatized, you’re not watching tv” — Abby Noelck (@AbbyNoelck) May 13, 2018

The episode surprisingly opened with a Mother’s Day sketch, with the cast’s mothers complaining about how political some of the sketches have been as of late.

During last week’s star-jammed political opening, which culminated in an appearance by the real Stormy Daniels, the who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels is trying to get a non-disclosure agreement she signed in October 2016 nullified, while the president’s lawyers threatened to sue her for breaking the NDA already for discussing the alleged affair with the media already.

Ben Stiller has made appearances on two consecutive SNL episodes, starring as attorney Michael Cohen. The lawyer admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to not talk about the alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. In Stiller’s first appearance as Cohen, Robert De Niro also surprisingly showed up to re-enact a scene from Meet The Parents. De Niro played special counsel Robert S. Mueller, who is leading the independent Russia investigation.

In last week’s cold open, Scarlett Johansson played Ivanka Trump, Jimmy Fallon played Jared Kushner and Martin Short played Dr. Harold Bornstein.

Photo credit: NBC