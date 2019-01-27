‘SNL’ Parodies ‘The Bachelor’ With ‘Virgin Hunk’ Sketch

Saturday Night Live parodied Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor with their own take on the reality show.

In the fictional ABC reality series Virgin Hunks, 26-year-old virgin Dolton (James McAvoy) must find his love among a group of single women “who didn’t vote.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m ready to find love with one of these random,” Dolton say before the action takes the sketch to the “Bachelor” meeting the ladies for the firs time.

The first one, 31-year-old Hennessy, says her last boyfriend was Dirty John — referencing the Bravo limited series — but they break up because she was “too clingy.”

The next person—played by Kate McKinnon and interrupting with the iconic Bachelor line “Can I steal him for a sec?”—came from a contestant who was excited to show Dolton her hometown and revealed her brothers all had a crush on the Virgin Hunk.

She then got interrupted by Jessica C. “I don’t know what to say cause I’ve never been myself, not even for a sec.” Dolton notices that the lady is sporting a pageant sash and he think it’s for Miss Virgina, but upon a closer look the sash says “Vagina.”

The next contestant approaches Dolton with the stereotypical “I missed you,” before she opens up about their date dry humping at Medieval Times.

“I’m sorry I exploded, I’m super backed up,” Dolton said during the uncomfortable moment. The lady, played by Aidy Bryant, revealed she was a content creator for porn.

We are back to Hennessy (Cecily Strong), who confesses she has a feud with another one of the girls, played by Melissa Villaseñor, a Cuban immigrant who is anti-immigration.

The dates seem to go from bad to worse as the night goes on, with the ladies interrupting each other all the time.

“I’m not saving myself until marriage, I’m just saving myself until the producers say go,” Dolton tells one of the contestants. She confesses that she is also a virgin, but at the reveal he walks her out as he is clearly the only virgin allowed on the show.

The sketch was a clear parody of the latest season of The Bachelor featuring former professional football player Colton Underwood. The installment of the show has been promoted with Underwood’s virginity at the forefront.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m.ET on NBC.