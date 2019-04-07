‘SNL’ Parodies ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Plans With Kit Harington

Saturday Night Live once again parodied Game of Thrones, an obvious target with star Kit Harington making his SNL hosting debut. In the sketch, SNL parodied HBO’s plans for spin-offs, even coming up with kid-friendly shows.

The first one is Castle Rock, a Riverdale-meets-GoT series where Jon Snow (Harington) is in love with a female White Walker (Heidi Gardner). Then, there’s Arya, an animated show in the style of Daria.

Other spin-offs in the sketch included The Queen of Kings Landing with Sam and Gilly; Cersei and the City; No Ballers; The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre; and Wildling Out. The family-friendly shows include Dirf Guys and Hordor’s House.

Even though NBC airs Law & Order: SVU, SNL suggested the network could team up with HBO for Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit.

Earlier in the episode, during the monologue, members of the GoT cast showed up to pepper Harington with questions. Emilia Clarke, John Bradley and Rose Leslie — Harington’s wife — made appearances during the segment.

This was hardly the first time Saturday Night Live has parodied Game of Thrones. When Peter Dinklage hosted in 2016, the show did a pre-taped sketch to take viewers behind the scenes, with Kate McKinnon playing Emilia Clarke. Additionally, Brie Larson’s episode featured a sketch about Jon Snow’s resurrection, and, most recently Jason Momoa’s episode included a talk show sketch featuring all dead GoT characters.

Harington is hosting the show a week before Game of Thrones‘ final season debuts on HBO Sunday, April 14. Season 8 will only run six episodes, with most running over an hour and a half. The London-born Harington is once again playing Jon Snow, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama in 2016.

Harington is not known for comedy, but he tested his skills when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday. He told a story about the one time someone told him “You know nothing, Jon Snow” that did not send him into a rage.

“My brother managed to get it into the end of my best man speech. It was quite sweet, actually,” Harington said. “He said, ‘Looking at the woman you’re marrying, it shows you do know something, Jon Snow.’ Which is sweet!”

Harington married Leslie, who played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, last year. It was Leslie who got to deliver the famous “You know nothing, Jon Snow” line during a Season 2 episode.

In a recent interview with Variety, Harington said the most difficult time for him during Game of Thrones was the break between Season 5, which ended with Jon’s death, and Season 6, which featured his resurrection.

“When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—ing terrifying,” Harington explained. “You get people shouting at you on the street, ‘Are you dead?’ At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses — and I’m as neurotic as any actor — get heightened with that level of focus.”

Saturday Night Live will be back next weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with Emma Stone hosting and BTS performing.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

