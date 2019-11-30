New ‘SNL’ Not on Tonight, NBC Re-Airing David Harbour Episode Instead

The Saturday Night Live crew is getting an extra few days to relax after getting their fill of Thanksgiving turkey. NBC is not airing a new episode on Saturday, instead going with a repeat of the Oct. 12 episode hosted by Stranger Things star David Harbour. Camila Cabello also performed her songs “Easy” and “Cry For Me” during the show.

Harbour’s episode included one of the breakout viral hits of SNL‘s 45th season. He starred in “Grouch,” a pre-taped Joker parody in which he played a dark version of the beloved Sesame Street character, Oscar the Grouch. Just as Joker takes an R-rated look at the Batman universe, the “Grouch” sketch took an uncompromising and shocking look at the usually colorful Sesame Street world. The sketch has been viewed more than 6.69 million times on YouTube since it aired.

The episode also opened with a hilarious parody of CNN’s town hall for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates that centered on LGBTQ issues. Woody Harrelson stopped by to reprise his role as former Vice President Joe Biden, while Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro. Pose star Billy Porter acted as the emcee of the event.

Another highlight of the episode was the bizarre “Sauce” sketch, in which Harbour played an Italian grandmother and Kate McKinnon played the grandfather. The couple get in a heated argument about the sauce, and it somehow turns uncomfortably sexy for the two. Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor and Cecily Strong play their grandchildren, who are incredibly grossed out by their suggestive descriptions of the sauce.

SNL has three new episodes slated for December. On Dec. 7, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez will host, with DaBaby performing. It will be Lopez’s first time on the show since 2010, when she was the host and performer. She also pulled double duty in 2001 and performed in a 2000 episode.

On Dec. 14, Scarlett Johansson will host, with former One Direction singer Niall Horan performing. Johansson, who happens to be engaged to “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017.

The last episode of 2019 will be an extra-special show, with Eddie Murphy hosting and Lizzo performing on Dec. 21. It is the first time Murphy has hosted an episode since 1984. He was a regular cast member on the show from 1980 to 1984.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday nights.

Photo credit: NBC