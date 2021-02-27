'SNL': Nick Jonas Graciously Greets Every Fan Outside His Hotel Amid Rehearsals

✖

Nick Jonas has been busy preparing for his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live. Not only is he hosting, but he will also be the musical guest. While he's been busy with rehearsals this past week, the singer still took time to greet fans outside of his hotel, as The Hollywood Fix noted.

As seen in a YouTube video posted by The Hollywood Fix, Jonas could be seen leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York on Wednesday with a face mask on. Once he exited the hotel, he was greeted by a small group of fans. Jonas then took some time to greet each of the fans individually and even took a few selfies with them. He proceeded to enter his vehicle in order to make his way over to rehearsals for SNL. Jonas will be the host and the musical guest for Saturday night's episode.

Jonas' appearance on SNL will come only a couple of days after he released the first single, "Spaceman," for his upcoming third solo album. According to Billboard, the song not only touches upon his fear of isolation, but it also pays tribute to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the release, "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Since Jonas will be appearing solo on SNL, it has made Jonas Brothers fans wonder whether the reunion between him, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas was over. Unfortunately, for fans of the group, who reunited in early 2019, it seems like the reunion is indeed done for now. Based on what a music insider told The Sun about the situation, their reunion is "effectively over." They noted that the Jonas Brothers were supposed to release a new album in March 2020, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was placed on hold. The insider claimed, “Since then they’ve all been working on their own projects and they feel like they’ve moved on from that music. There’s been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again.”