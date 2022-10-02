Is 'SNL' Airing a New Episode Tonight?

Saturday Night Live is going to look a bit different in its return for Season 48. Is the show gearing up for another 50 years or are we seeing it limp to its final years? The loss of cast members over the summer and the shifting television landscape does raise some questions.

Still, the show won at the Emmys once again, added four new cast members a few weeks before the premiere, and lined up a trio of guests and musical performers for the trio of shows to start the season. Tonight sees Miles Teller off the success of Top Gun: Maverick this summer stepping into 30 Rock to usher in the SNL season. Joining him is Kendrick Lamar, who will be making his third musical appearance on the long-running sketch series.

It is Teller's first time hosting the show and his response to the hectic production is positive. It would seem that flying jets, either real or fake, does take the edge off a few other activities.

"It's really exciting," Teller told NBC's Mark Barger. "You're working with the absolute best of the best, so you feel well taken care of, but it's a lot. It's a whirlwind."

Teller continued, explaining his fandom for the show and the people that have walked the halls and provided laughs. "I think about how many really funny people there are [on SNL] and how many of them are just as good a writers as they are performers, and I think that's saying a lot," Teller said. "Its such a collective effort and it's nice to be part on an ensemble."

As for the live format, he has no qualms about just letting his gut take over and going with the flow on stage. He even steals a phrase from the Philadelphia 76ers.

"You get to kind of let it fly a little bit and enjoy it with the audience," Teller adds. "It's a formula they've been doing for a long time, So to steal a phrase from the Sixers, 'Trust the process.' I think that is kinda what you're doing."