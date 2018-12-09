‘SNL’: Mumford & Sons Performances Inspire Massive Twitter Response

Mumford & Sons returned to Saturday Night Live to promote their new album, rocking out the stage and leaving Twitter with a lot to say.

The British band, consisting of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwayne took the stage during the latest episode of the long-running variety sketch series to perform songs out of their new album Delta.

SNL fans took to Twitter during the performance to praise the band for their sound, as well as welcoming them back to the show.

“Awwwww Munford & Sons on [SNL] tonight. Thank you, thank you!” one user said.

“Why have I not listened to Mumford & Sons before? They are great!” another user wondered.

Not everyone was a fan of the songs the performers played however, commenting on social media their dissatisfaction with the performances.

Mumford and Sons have turned into Coldplay with no melodic qualities #SNL — John Ellis Porter (@JEllisP) December 9, 2018

“Gotta say, I’m pro sons, anti-Mumford on this song. The boys are playing the hell out of their instruments, but this song isn’t all that good,” one user commented.

“Not familiar with this band … not really my thing,” another one said.

“Marcus Mumford is playing a song on capo 7 without a cutaway neck. IDIOT!” another mused.

“Mumford & Sons? More like Earth Wind and Mumford — how many people are in this band??” Another commented.

When the show first announced the band would be joining host Jason Momoa for the Dec. 15 episode, the band celebrated the announcement with a note on their social media.

“[SNL] we’re coming for you… Third time’s a charm — we cannot wait to come back! As with so many others we grew up huge fans of the show and it’s a complete honour… See you Dec 8th!!! New York!!!!” the band shared on Twitter.

Mumford & Sons began their U.S. tour to promote Delta at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. Delta debuted at No. 1 in the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard the concert included a four-song encore, which included a guest appearance by tour opener Maggie Rogers — who performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this season — for a rendition of “Awake My Soul.”

The outlet writes that the band did not have the typical “mass exodus” leaving early from the event.

“Fans were there until the very end, and as Marcus Mumford earnestly expressed throughout, he’s gonna stick around and do this for them for as long as he possibly can. What a comforting thing,” the outlet wrote in their review of the opening concert.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The series will return with a new episode, featuring host Matt Damon and musical guests Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus on Dec. 15.