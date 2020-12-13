'SNL' Mocks New York Jets' Winless Season in Newsmax Parody

✖

SNL continued its tradition of poking fun at several organizations and prominent figures during its latest episode. There were sketches about President Donald Trump, as well as the woebegone New York Jets. One, in particular, took aim at both Newsmax and the Jets' winless season.

The sketch featured Alex Moffat as host Robert King. He spoke with several "experts" about the New York Jets and the previous 12 games. The team has lost every single matchup under head coach Adam Gase, including a heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. However, the hosts of Sportsmax had information "proving" that the team actually was undefeated.

"A lot of mainstream sports networks like ESPN are saying the Jets have not won a single game this year," Moffat's character said, "that they're 0-12." Beck Bennett then joined the broadcast as a character named Drew Matarazo. He provided the "truth" about the Jets' season.

"The truth is the Jets have already won 11 games this season," Bennett said. "Now the experts tell you the Jets lost to the Bills 18-10 back in October. Sounds like a done deal, right? No, not so fast." His character then continued to explain how the points scored by the Bills during the final three quarters "did not count."

The sketch continued with several other SNL characters discussing the Jets and New York Sports. One character had "500 affidavits" from Jets fans saying that the team had not lost to the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins. He also promised that the team would play in Super Bowl LV.

While the sketch primarily focused on the Jets and the NFL, it actually had more fun at the expense of a 24-hour news channel, Newsmax. This station sits further right on the political spectrum than FOX News and has sparked comments with its reports about the election. Specifically, many of the shows have aired segments about how the president could return to the White House for a second consecutive term.

Debates continue to rage about the election and whether there was voter fraud, but the same can not be said about the 2020 NFL season. The Jets have indeed lost every single game, leading to the firing of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Several of these losses were by double digits, including one game against the Dolphins in which the Jets failed to score a single point. According to the characters on SNL, however, the team actually beat the Dolphins 90-0.