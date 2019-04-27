‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Blasts Critic in NSFW Rant Defending Co-Star Colin Jost

Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che is in hot water after verbally attacking a culture writer over a less-than-favorable op-ed about his Weekend Update co-star Colin Jost. The article, published by Uproxx, called Jost the “most despised cast member” on the NBC sketch comedy show. Che, 35, fired back on Instagram, unleashing some brutal insults on writer Steve Hyden, AOL reported.

In a series of posts on the social media platform, the controversial comedian slammed Hyden as a “mediocre a– white dude.” He also suggested that the critic engages in bestiality. Che almost immediately faced backlash over his comments, which he appeared to respond to. The Saturday Night Live star said he could “never understand why when they s– on people its criticism. But when i s– on them its harassment…?”

Hyden also addressed the situation, responding to Che’s claim he was being accused of “harassment.” He maintained that he never said that.

“I don’t feel harassed,” Hyden said in a tweet, according to AOL. “Your bit about me having sex with dogs was hilarious. Have a nice Easter.”

After the controversy unfolded, Deadline published a favorable article summarizing Che’s digs at Hyden. In response, Pajiba wrote a piece called “In Defending Michael Che, Deadline Again Proves Itself to Be the Colin Jost of Trade Publications.” Jost posted a screenshot of the article, making a joke of the whole ordeal.

“Wow Dustin that’s a low blow. I need to stand up for my friend Deadline here,” he joked on Instagram. “How dare you compare a quality website to a soulless monster like Colin Jost. At least Deadline has accomplished something and been OCCASIONALLY funny. Another hit job from Pajiba.com!”

This isn’t the first time Che has been at the center of such drama. In March 2018, he attacked a Daily Beast reporter for critiquing him and other comics, including Ricky Gervais, over their jokes about Caitlyn Jenner. In the piece, writer Samantha Allen slammed Che for using the slur “tranny” to describe a transperson in his special, Michael Che Matters. He hit back on Instagram, once again, and sent her an email in which he said the story “sucked. bad.” Che also urged his fans to email Allen about her piece.

Neither Che nor Jost will have the chance to address the controversy on Saturday Night Live this week. The show is not airing a new episode on NBC on Saturday. Instead, it will re-air an episode guest starring Kit Harington