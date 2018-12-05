‘Weekend Update’ Anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost Named Head ‘SNL’ Writers

It’s been announced that Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost have just been named co-head writers of Saturday Night Live.

Currently, Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker are the head writers of the show. They will remain in the position, with Che and Jost joining them, according to Page Six.

Jost was previously listed as a co-head writer alongside former Weekend Update anchor, and current Late Night host, Seth Meyers during seasons 38, and 39. However, Meyers left halfway through season 39 and Bryan Tucker joined Jost and former co-head writer Rob Klein.

The three men also lead the writers room for season 40 as well, with Jost exiting the position in season 41.

He rejoins Tucker (Klein has since exited the show) starting with the eighth episode of the current season (43) and brings his Weekend Update co-anchor along with him.

Additionally, Saturday Night Live has also revealed that Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been promoted to writing supervisors.

Che was previously included on Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch list and Rolling Stone’s 50 Funniest People list. He appeared on The Daily Show before joining Saturday Night Live back in 2013.

Jost, a recipient of a Peabody Award and a four-time WGA Award winner, started out as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 2005.

Saturday Night Live has been enjoying a well-received couple of seasons lately, as they recently won nine out of the 22 Emmy awards they were nominated for.