‘SNL’ Has Lizzo Give Aidy Bryant Her Confidence in Hilarious Cut for Time Sketch

Lizzo has been all the buzz in 2019 and has only seen her name continue to grow in the headlines after her recent outings. One of which was the twerking incident at the Los Angeles Lakers game. In addition to that, Lizzo brought her A-game when it came to her latest showing on Saturday Night Live.

She stole the show while performing her two biggest hits, “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” this weekend. After her debut, she shared a tweet showing just how far she has come.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my [SNL] debut,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming.”

In addition to that, Lizzo also filmed a sketch that didn’t air but later was released on the show’s YouTube channel. In it, the 31-year-old is alongside Aidy Bryant. The skit was all about Bryant taking on a new persona, one that resembles Lizzo’s. Settling on the name “Aidy Bizzo,” Bryant and Lizzo share a funny back-and-forth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:41am PST

“Sometimes it’s hard to have an earth-shatteringly gorgeous ass,” Bryant told Lizzo at the end of the sketch. “I smanged [Michael Che] to death with it.”

“May he rest in peace,” Lizzo answered back.

“Do you ever feel like you’re only 90 percent that b—?” Bryant asked.

“No… but maybe you’re burning the a— at both ends,” Lizzo suggested.

Lizzo has been on the forefront seemingly for all of 2019. When she released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You in April, she saw the album rise all the way into the top five of the Billboard 200. Her rise saw her nominated for numerous Grammy awards.

Among those she is nominated for are Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year (Truth Hurts), Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, among others.

Along with that, she was named by TIME as their Person of the Year. In her interview, she talked about the long grueling climb to get to where she is now.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” she says. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”