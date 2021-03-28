Nick Young Upset Over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' Bans His Kids From Listening to 'Old Town Road'

✖

Rapper Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, unleashed his latest single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," and accompanying music video on Friday, and the internet promptly tore itself apart. The video features the "Old Town Road" rapper pole dancing his way to hell and giving the devil a lap dance before taking over the management of the Underworld himself. The video got everyone talking, with many calling it a groundbreaking work of queer expression and others claiming that it will bring about the destruction of society.

As part of the promotional campaign for "MONTERO," Lil Nas X is collaborating with MSCHF to release a pair of black and red Nike Air Max 97s -- "Satan's Shoes" -- that features a pentagram and a drop of blood in the midsole. The sneakers will retail for $1,018, but the gnashing of teeth they prompted is priceless. Former Lakers shooting guard Nick Young is one of the many people performing outrage, tweeting out his disapproval. "My kids will never play Old Town road again," Young tweeted. "I’m still debating about wearing [Nike] after this come [on] nike (sic) a drop of blood for real."

Lil Nas X seems to be enjoying the controversy that he's stirring up, and he responded to Young's shade with a hilarious quote tweet. "They shouldn’t be playing Old Town Road anyway," he wrote. "We streaming Call Me By Your Name now." Lil Nas X has been gleefully dragging his detractors online, including Fox personality Candace Owens. "We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon," Owens tweeted. "We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet. We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind. How stupid can we be?"

Lil Nas X replied with "don’t care and ur a flop" and "call me by your name outsold." He also retweeted her remarks, saying "you know you did something right when she talks about it." Lil Nas X also posted a letter to "14-year-old Montero," explaining that he hoped that the song and music video would help improve the lives of queer people.

"I wrote a song with our name in it," he wrote. "It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type if gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f— out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future."