'SNL': Lil Nas X to Perform Controversial Song on Tonight's Episode

Rapper Lil Nas X is the musical guest on the Saturday Night Live season finale this weekend, and he has already revealed some details of his set. In an Instagram post on Saturday, he wrote that he will be "performing 'Montero' and 'Sun Goes Down' on SNL for the first time tonight!"

Lil Nas X has caused a huge stir with his music in recent weeks — particularly the music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." He's bringing that controversy to SNL if his Instagram post can be believed, and fans are beyond excited. Many left comments praising the rapper and sharing their excitement for the live performances. They also congratulated him on landing this massive gig at such a young age.

"This is gonna be iconic," one fan wrote. Another added: "I CAN'T WAIT! I'M SO PROUD OF YOU!" and a third commented: "Call me bye your name honey yessssss."

As excited as fans are, the performance will likely revive debates and outrage among Lil Nas X's detractors and critics. Many have condemned the rapper and his music altogether over the video for "Montero," which depicts stylized scenes from the Bible with subversive twists. This includes a third act where Lil Nas X slides down to hell on a stripper pole wearing only briefs and thigh-high boots, then gives Satan a lap dance before killing him and taking his throne for himself.

Lil Nas X has left little doubt that this controversy was purposeful, and that it has helped him sell records and merchandise. In all likelihood, the renewed visibility of SNL will do the same to his critics' dismay. The rapper stands by his work as a true expression of his feelings growing up in a devout Christian community while hiding his own homosexuality from others and himself.

If the anticipation for these performances wasn't enough, Lil Nas X joins host Anya Taylor-Joy, who has reached enormous heights of success in recent years thanks to shows like The Queen's Gambit and movies like The Witch. The two appeared in a promo for the season finale together on Saturday, where they promised this would be the best show of the season.

Saturday Night Live Season 46 ends with a bang on Saturday, May 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. If you miss it, you can stream the show starting on Sunday morning on Hulu, with a free trial available here.

