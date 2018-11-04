‘SNL’: Jonah Hill Welcomes Special Guests Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen for Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live welcomed back some classic hosts to induct Jonah Hill in the five-time hosts club during his opening monologue.

As the Maniac star celebrated his return for the fifth time, he was interrupted by Fey, delivering a special message.

“Was it hard walking in here in your heels? Just me? Anyway, welcome to the five-timers club,” she says. “Don’t say it. Just be it.”

“And listen, when we get to the five timers lounge just, be cool,” she warns. The two then head to another room where they are met by Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen.

“You get your butt in here Jonah,” Barrymore says playfully as the three ladies are comfortable robes with the number 5 on them.

“Welcome to the five timers club, Seth,” Bergen adds.

“Oh no, no I’m not Seth Rogen. I’m actually Jonah Hill,” He clarifies. Confused, Candice says: “And that’s not the same guy?”

“I know you’re very familiar with my work Candy,” he says.

“Sure,” she says quietly.

“So, it’s kind of a light turn out. Is it ladies night or something?” Hill asks, wondering where all the other men are that night. Barrymore wonders what he’s taking about.

“Oh, the guys? Turns out they’re not allowed in right now because they’re all a bunch of horny perverts… Time’s up on that, you know?” Fey says.

“Yeah, be very careful about which men we let in here,” Barrymore. “It’s like Tom Hanks… I mean Woody from Toy Story. ‘There’s a snake in my boot.’ I think we know what that means.”

“And Steve Martin was always like, ‘Oh, mind if I play the banjo?’ and then he’d just start playing. No consent.” Fey added.

Bergen said: “And Justin Timberlake ripped a lady’s top off at the Super Bowl. I mean, did anybody else see that?” Referencing the Janet Jackson scandal.

Deciding to look at the bright side, Hill said: “This is still great.” They offered him something to drink but he said he needed to stay sharp for the show.

“Last time I hosted, I was blackout,” Bergen admits. “Speaking of which, can I get another Pete Davidson please?”

“What’s a Pete Davidson?” Hill asks.

“Well, all I know is it’s got a lot going on, but it it gets the job done,” she said.

The ladies then showed their favorite sketches of Hill’s during his previous episodes, saying he thrived with bathroom humor. They then give him a sparkly jacket for him to join the club.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.