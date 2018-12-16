‘SNL’ Imagines Roseanne Barr and Kanye West’s Oscar Host Auditions

Saturday Night Live parodied the search for another host for the 91st Academy Awards after the Kevin Hart controversy earlier this month with a parade of other celebrities trying to prove they can take the gig. The bit even included Aidy Bryant playing Roseanne Barr and Chris Redd reprising his Kanye West impression.

“I’m back!” Barr said as she stepped in front of the camera, while someone tried to stop her from trying out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh relax, it was an Ambien… everyone is so sensitive,” Bryant’s Barr said, referencing the real Barr’s excuse for the racist tweet that led to ABC cancelling Roseanne. “I’m gonna host the Oscars.”

Before Bryant’s Roseanne popping in, Redd played West, whose history of controversial tweets just in the past week would likely not earn him the Oscars hosting gig.

“Controversy, bro… you know what I’m saying!” Redd said. “I gotta try to stay way out of it! Best actor? Mhm. What about Best Human, bro? Huh? My Twitter’s never been a problem! Scroll it.”

The sketch also featured host Matt Damon as Chris Hemsworth and Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon as Ellen DeGeneres and Michelle Wolf, Kenan Thompson as Terry Crews and Michael Strahan and a pitch-perfect impression of Sarah Silverman by Melissa Villasenor.

The sketch also featured the only appearance of Pete Davidson during the show’s first hour. He appeared as Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek. Earlier in the day, Davidson posted a disturbing message on Instagram, which led to the New York Police Department to do a wellness check on him. NBC confirmed to police that Davidson arrived at Rockefeller Center before SNL began taping.

Hart was hired to host the Oscars on Dec. 4, but stepped down two days later after Hart’s homophobic tweets resurfaced. He initially refused to apologize, but later apologized for offending the LGBTQ community.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star tweeted. “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Photo Credit: NBC