'SNL' Halloween Sketches: 10 of the Best

Saturday Night Live has a long history with classic Halloween sketches. They have included characters still remembered today, from Chris Farley's iconic Matt Foley to the more recent David S. Pumpkins played by Tom Hanks. Even President Donald Trump's The Apprentice received a Halloween-themed sketch at one point. NBC usually airs an SNL Halloween special each year, packed with the best horror-themed sketches from the show's library. NBC has not announced when the 2022 edition will debut, but a past edition is available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service includes every episode of SNL ever made, dating back to 1975. It is also unclear if SNL will have a brand new episode on Halloween weekend yet, since NBC has not announced when the next new episode will air after the Oct. 15 show featuring Megan Thee Stallion. While we wait for Halloween, scroll on for a look at some of the classic spooky SNL sketches. We just hope you don't run into David S. Pumpkins on your next elevator trip.

Drunk Uncle on Halloween With Bobby Moynihan gone, we do not get Drunk Uncle any long. He was Moynihan's best character, and he provided this classic Halloween bit on Weekend Update in 2014. Hilariously, Drunk Uncle refuses to talk to then-new Weekend Update anchor Michael Che.

Office Halloween Party In this sketch from Kumail Nanjiani's episode, a group of co-workers get some news from their boss (Greg Bennett). While everyone is dressed in Halloween costumes, he tells them to make sure they do not eat the cake he made because he has Hepatitis A. Unfortunately, they already ate the cake.

Trick-or-Treat with Jon Hamm This is another Jon Hamm sketch, where Will Forte plays Hamm's neighbor. Forte shows up for candy, but Hamm is a little freaked out and refuses to give the 43-year-old man candy. Forte says he is just trying to introduce himself to neighbors. "What is your costume?" Hamm asked. "I'm a sex offender," Forte dryly replied.

Haunted Elevator (ft. David S. Pumpkins) "Haunted Elevator" became an instant classic after airing in 2016, thanks to Tom Hanks' hilarious David S. Pumpkins character. It takes a full minute into the sketch before Pumpkins finally shows up. The quirky character, who was not actually that scary, even inspired an animated special.

Clinton Halloween Party Seeing this sketch today is a reminder of how the 2008 Presidential Campaign played out, especially the Democratic primaries. It was a contentious contest between future President Barack Obama and then-Senator Hillary Clinton. In "The Clinton's Halloween Party," Obama - played by the real Obama - crashes Clinton's (Amy Poehler) Halloween party.

Stefon on Halloween's Hottest Tips It's almost Halloween in New York, and the only person you can trust to tell you where to go is... Weekend Update City Correspondent Stefon. "If you need to get a spot checked out, I know just the place for you," Stefon said. "New York's hottest club is Jellybones. Located on the lower upper side, this random home invasion is the creation of legally drunk clothing designer Nick Nolte and Gabbana." If that place does not sound perfect for you, Stefon has other suggestions.

Matt Foley: A Scary Story on Halloween Chris Farley's Matt Foley shared a scary story to straighten out a group of kids played by Christian Slater, David Spade and Melanie Hutsell. As usual, Matt tells them how he ended up living in a van down by the river. Slater cannot hold it together.

The Apprentice Halloween Promo with Donald Trump In this 2004 sketch, future President Donald Trump's favorite impersonator, Darrell Hammond, tries to film a Halloween promo for The Apprentice. Trump tries to direct the promo, with Seth Meyers trying his best to make sure Trump does what they need. "Hello, this is The Donald from Trump-sylvania telling you to watch this week's special Halloween episode of The Apprentice," Trump said. "These contestants are going to be shaking in their suits, because unlike Frankenstein, I am not afraid of fire-ing any of them."

Vincent Price's Halloween Special Bill Hader's love of classic movies comes through in his brilliant Vincent Price sketches, including this priceless one from 2010 with Kristen Wiig as Gloria Swanson and guest host Jon Hamm as James Mason. Fred Armisen also pops in as Liberace, who has a really strange fascination with pumpkins. Everyone was supposed to dress up, but they did not actually do that.