'SNL' Fans Fear Major Stars Are Leaving After Emotional Season Finale

Saturday Night Live fans are distressed after the season finale implied that one or more of the show's seasoned cast members might be leaving. The episode had a few hints that stars like Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Colin Jost, Beck Bennet, Melissa Villasenor and/or Kenan Thompson might be leaving. Many are dying for a clear answer on the casting update.

SNL kicked off with a surprisingly somber cold open for its Season 46 finale, with the cast members joking mildly about the COVID-19 pandemic in retrospect. Based on how emotional they were, many fans thought that one of them might be saying goodbye forever — particularly Thompson, Bryant, McKinnon and Strong who stood arm-in-arm. Strong's over-the-top performance on "Weekend Update" later in the night raised suspicions as well, and during his own "Weekend Update" monologue, Davidson's final line seemed suggestive too.

"It's been an honor to grow up in front of you guys, thanks," he said. The last major concrete hint that someone is leaving was from Villasenor, who posted something about leaving the show on social media but quickly deleted it. However, since the speculation is running so rampant, fans are now worried about every cast member.

These days, Thompson, Bryant and McKinnon all have big projects to work on outside of SNL, so it would be no surprise if they needed to take a step back. Still, fans will clearly be heartbroken. Here's a look at their conversations and theories about possible departures from the cast this year.