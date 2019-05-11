‘SNL’ With Emma Thompson: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This week’s episode features Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson, who stars in the upcoming Men In Black: International, as the host and the Jonas Brothers as musical guest.

If you want to watch the show live but are not near a television tonight, you can tune in to NBC’s live stream by clicking here. Once there, enter your cable or satellite provider log-in details to access the stream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NBC is also available on live television streaming platforms like fuboTV, Sling, YouTubeTV and Hulu + LiveTV. Many of these platforms offer limited free trials before you are charged.

Thompson is hosting SNL for the first time in her legendary career, which began in the early 1980s on television. In the late 1980s, she began taking roles in major movies, putting her on the path to the 1992 Best Actress Oscar for her performance in James Ivory’s Howards End. In 1994, she became one of the few actors ever nominated in two acting categories in the same year, when she was up for Best Actress for The Remains of the Day and Supporting Actress for In The Name of the Father.

In 1996, Thompson added another unique achievement on her resume when she won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Sense and Sensibility. She remains the only person to ever win acting and writing Oscars. Thompson was also nominated for her performance in the film.

Today, Thompson is best known for her roles in the Harry Potter movies, Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, the 2017 Beauty and the Beast and Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks. She is an environmentalist and human rights activist, and was named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

While Thompson seems like an unlikely match with Saturday Night Live, she does have plenty of experience with comedies. One of her latest films is the Mindy Kaling-written Late Night, in which she plays a talk show host who thinks she is losing her show. Amazon will release the film on June 7.

Thompson also voiced The Elder in the stop-motion animated movie Missing Link. She reprises her Men In Black 3 role Agent O in Men In Black: International, which opens on June 14.

The next time we see Thompson on television will be in HBO’s six-episode limited series Years and Years. Thompson plays a celebrity-turned-politician whose opinions divide Britain. The series was written by Russell T. Davies and also stars Rory Kinnear, T’Nia Miller, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid.

The SNL Season 44 finale airs on May 18 with Paul Rudd hosting and DJ Khaled performing.

Photo credit: NBC