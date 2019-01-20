‘SNL’ Skewers Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Presidential Run on ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live took aim at Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and her 2020 presidential prospects in this week’s episode.

SNL had over a month’s worth of political commentary to catch up on this weekend as it returned from its holiday hiatus. No one was safe, as the show went after Democrats and Republicans alike. This included Massachusetts’ Warren, the senator who has often come to blows with President Donald Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Warren has formed an exploratory committee to look into a presidential bid, but as far as SNL is concerned, she is already taking the “fight” pretty seriously.

Warren was played by cast member Kate McKinnon in a segment on Weekend Update. She rolled out beside Colin Jost in a purple blazer and glasses, falling right into a spot on impersonation of Warren’s tone. As Warren, she said that she was “in this fight,” taking that analogy so far as to say that she was “like if Monday Night Raw was hosted by NPR’s Terry Gross.”

She then paused for a point to the crowd followed by a pat to the chest over her heart, which drew a lot of giggles from the audience. SNL fans are familiar with the show’s recent stint of Republican satire, but they get fresh laughs whenever they poke fun at Democratic lawmakers.

The parody Warren went on to exaggerate her folksy, relatable upbringing, describing how she had spent her early years “whittling my own toys, my only friends were an empty can and a boll weevil. While Donald Trump was playing with a silver spoon, I was playing on the train tracks with one of these things.”

She then scooted her chair across the floor, imitating a see-saw platform like in an old cartoon.

The segment was not entirely critical, of course. It highlighted the double standard against Warren, noting a Politico article that has been dragged for sexism for saying that Warren is not “likable.”

“I’m sorry I’m not young and pretty like Donald ‘Jackass’ Trump,” the senator-impersonator said. “Colin, was the article sexist? Of course it was. Am I likable? Prob not. Neither is a prostate exam, but you need one, or you’ll die. This country is long overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it.”

“So, bend over America,” she went on, gesturing with her finger, “and let Mama Warren get to work.”

As Warren, McKinnon went on to mock the other front-runners already vying for the Democratic nomination in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand. She then addressed Warren’s ill-received stunt of releasing her own DNA test to prove that she was part-Native American, before getting to the her main point.

“America, you will do everything you possibly can to not vote for a woman for president. All I am asking, is that you let me be that woman,” she concluded.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.