‘SNL’: DaBaby Performances Leave Social Media Talking During Jennifer Lopez Episode

Saturday Night Live welcomed DaBaby to the stage as musical guest, and viewers had a lot to say about his performances. The rapper performed songs from his album, Kirk, in his first appearance on the NBC variety sketch series. The performances came during the anticipated installment, hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

Fans of the performer were delighted to see the artist take the stage for his performances, taking to Twitter praise his song choice and his voice.

“Da Baby killed that jawn #SNL,” one user praised.

“#DaBaby on #SNL The best SNL performance of 2019,” another user wrote.

Other viewers were not as impressed by the rapper’s skills, with some SNL fans complaining about the choice of musical guest. Some others wondered why Lopez did not pull doubly duty on the episode, as Harry Styles and Chance the Rapper did earlier in the season.

SNL needs to stop getting these dumbass trash rap people to sing.. it ruins SNL more than the Trump skits #SNL — jman415 (@jman41500) December 8, 2019

“#SNL #JLO is hosting and we have to sit through something called “DaBaby” as the musical guest??? I’m guessing he will stand there, talk nonsense into a voice phaser, and do no singing whatsoever,” another user criticized.

“This DaBaby performance isn’t necessarily terrible, but the handstand ass-shaking, splits girl seemed to be a wee bit gratuitous. Like, if your music isn’t good enough to stand on its own, maybe it’s just not that good. #SNL” another user commented.

DaBaby’s Saturday Night Live debut comes just days since he made headlines after he performed a North Carolina show via FaceTime after his private jet broke down leaving him stranded in New York City.

The concert set to take place Thursday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum had an obstacle when the rapper revealed on Instagram his plan was experiencing technical difficulties, PEOPLE first reported. He later shared a video of himself saying he was “mad as hell” by the setback.

He then apologized to his fans writing, “I’m sorry Charlotte [single tear emoji],” in a video of himself pouting.

While fans were not able to see the rapper live at the arena, the artist surprised the audience when he gave them a show via FaceTime.

It’s been an eventful 2019 for the rapper. He has appeared on remixes to big songs like Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Lil Nas X’s “Panini.” He is also featured on Camila Cabello’s new album, Romance, on the song “My Oh My.”

The rapper is also currently touring around the United States, Europe and Canada for his Kirk tour. Ahead of the SNL performances, he performed on Friday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET. The next episode will air Dec. 14 and feature host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Niall Horan.