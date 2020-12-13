'SNL' COVID-19 Sketch Divides Social Media Amid Rising Cases in the US

Saturday Night Live is trying to distance itself from the non-stop Donald Trump coverage they've become used to, meaning they need to try some new ideas for sketches. That's where The Ronas comes in, a sketch revolving around a family of COVID-19 viruses at Christmas. Unlike the real world, these viruses are traveling around, spending the holidays together and enjoying encounters with their neighbors, The Herpes. Even grandma is present in the form of Spanish Flu.

It's something that resembles an old school SNL sketch that might hit well with fans at any other time that isn't in the middle of a deadly pandemic. That's where many viewers landed during the broadcast. Fans were asking many questions about if it is OK to mock a disease that's creating a "9/11" every day in the U.S. and forcing us to stay apart.

Not everybody was unhappy with the sketch and thought it was great. Others just thought the writers were "high" when they sat down to write the sketch. Still, plenty of people thought the sketch was in bad taste and making light of the deadly disease. Scroll down to see some of the differing responses to the sketch.