'SNL' COVID-19 Sketch Divides Social Media Amid Rising Cases in the US
Saturday Night Live is trying to distance itself from the non-stop Donald Trump coverage they've become used to, meaning they need to try some new ideas for sketches. That's where The Ronas comes in, a sketch revolving around a family of COVID-19 viruses at Christmas. Unlike the real world, these viruses are traveling around, spending the holidays together and enjoying encounters with their neighbors, The Herpes. Even grandma is present in the form of Spanish Flu.
It's something that resembles an old school SNL sketch that might hit well with fans at any other time that isn't in the middle of a deadly pandemic. That's where many viewers landed during the broadcast. Fans were asking many questions about if it is OK to mock a disease that's creating a "9/11" every day in the U.S. and forcing us to stay apart.
Not everybody was unhappy with the sketch and thought it was great. Others just thought the writers were "high" when they sat down to write the sketch. Still, plenty of people thought the sketch was in bad taste and making light of the deadly disease. Scroll down to see some of the differing responses to the sketch.
Why these 2 folks wanna dress up a #COVID19 virus cone on their heads?
Ugh..... I hope they ain’t getting infected with it tonight, cuz I’m sure it’ll cause #SNL to stop airing new episodes immediately....🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/wJa7Q2yOxd— Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) December 13, 2020
prevnext
Were the #SNL writers high when they came up with the Rona Christmas sketch?— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) December 13, 2020
So far, its been the worst #snl this season.— IrishEyes 🍀👀 (@NYCBroadwayBaby) December 13, 2020
Yikes.
The Ronas skit, wow, how immature, 3000 Americans died of Covid today, and the idiots think infection is funny?
Tiny Horse was just dumb.
Dear God, they get paid for this???????
prevnext
That COVID family skit on #snl was so funny and great writing.— Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) December 13, 2020
#snl I guess Hollywood and New York are allowed to joke about covid. But if someone on Fox or Trump does it they get ripped for not taking the virus seriously.— Michael W. Bunner (@michaelwbunner) December 13, 2020
prevnext
This rona family Christmas sketch is gold!! 😂 #SNL— Philip Louie (@philiplouie01) December 13, 2020
Nah this virus skit is hilarious #SNL— Pigs in a Blanket, Fry em like BACONNNNN (@LaLiNaNza) December 13, 2020
prevnext
‘We wouldn’t still be here without Trump’#snl pic.twitter.com/42BULnnXSm— Bill Arnold (@Bill_ArnoldMKE) December 13, 2020
Nope. #SNL— Kristen Peterman (@CallMeKP) December 13, 2020
not timmy doing a superspreader sketch #SNL 💀💀💀— Bella ✨ (@GoldenxHS94) December 13, 2020
prevnext
"Maybe now isn't a good time." - covid. Yeah maybe so #snl maaaybe not a good time at all.— JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) December 13, 2020
This COVID sketch is NUTS #SNL— ✨🎄Flying away with Dua Lipa🎅🏾✨ (@EsoheO) December 13, 2020
prev
This covid skit was pure genius #SNL pic.twitter.com/msN9SVMobX— TopShelfBoxedWine (@InterludeBe) December 13, 2020