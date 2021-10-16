Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Speak out After Both Appearing Fully Nude on ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Jessica Chastain is speaking on her fully nude scene in the series Scenes From a Marriage. Chastain says she only agreed to do so if her co-star Oscar Isaac agreed to do the same. “I said in the very beginning, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,’” she said while visiting The View with Isaac to promote the show on Oct. 15.

Chastain, 44, appears nude in a shower scene in episode two. Isaac, 42, appears nude in the fourth episode. “For me, I wanted it to be balanced,” the Golden Globe-winner continued. Isaac explained that he “didn’t know” that his full-frontal scene made the final cut. He was shocked by the response on social media.

“You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘Okay, I’m fine with that,’” the Star Wars actor said. “But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. I saw it clear as day on the big TV there. It’s there,” he continued.

Chastain previously spoke about how she did not like nudity on film, though she personally had “no issues” with nudity. “For me, I’m uncomfortable with nudity when it feels like it’s not the person’s decision to be naked, when it’s something that has been put upon them. In a way, I see that as like a victimization,”she told Vulture in a 2018 interview.

Scenes From a Marriage

airs on HBO. The series is an adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage crumbling. The initial series spans a period of 10 years as the couple’s marriage falls apart. The HBO series also stars Michelle Williams and Nicole Beharie.