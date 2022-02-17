‘SNL’ Announces Hosts, Musical Guests for March Episodes

Saturday Night Live will feature two new first-time hosts in March, NBC announced Thursday. Oscar Isaac and Zoe Kravitz will stop by Studio 8H to host episodes of Season 47 next month. SNL is also giving Charli XCX another chance to perform on the show, following her canceled performance during the Dec. 18 episode.

Isaac will host the March 5 episode, with Charli XCX performing. The actor will be starring in Marvel’s Disney+ series Moon Knight, which debuts on March 30. He also appeared in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Dune, the critically acclaimed The Card Counter, and HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage in 2021. Isaac also stars in Big Gold Brick, which will be released on Feb. 25.

As for Charli XCX, this will be her second attempt at making a second appearance on SNL. She was scheduled to perform on Dec. 18, but the whole episode was rejiggered at the last moment because of the rise in Omicron coronavirus variant cases in New York City at the time. She appeared in the pre-taped sketch “The Christmas Socks,” which was filmed before she left New York. She was set to perform “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” both from her new album Crash, which will be released on March 18.

Kravitz will host the March 12 episode, just days after The Batman opens on March 4. She plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the latest movie about the Caped Crusader. Her musical guest will be Rosalía, whose new album Motomami will be released on March 18. Motomami includes the singles “La Fama” and “Saoko.” Rosalía’s 2018 album, El Mal Querer, won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album in 2020.

Before these two shows though, SNL does have one February episode on the schedule. On Feb. 26, John Mulaney will host with LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest. This will be Mulaney’s fifth time hosting, and LCD Soundsystem’s first time on the show since May 2017. Mulaney will likely be inducted into the five-timers club during his episode.

SNL airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. The rest of the season will also be available to stream live on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Past episodes of the iconic show are also available on the streaming platform.