Alec Baldwin Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin once again popped into SNL on Saturday, debuting an RFK impression and suffering a wardrobe malfunction to close the night. During the thanks yous at the end of the show, Baldwin appears waving with the rest of the cast and chatting up with Dana Carvey. Then you can catch Baldwin’s fly completely open and waiting for calamity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The gaffe earned the actor plenty of derision on social media, where he definitely doesn’t have many friends these days. “Hey [Alec Baldwin], learn how to zip your pants,” one person wrote, with the hashtag “zipper gate” since we’re all so sharp and creative these days.

“Alec Baldwin standing on stage at the end of Saturday Night Live with his fly down. Anyone else catch that? He looked completely disheveled. Those charges must have taken a toll on the old man,” another chimed in, according to The Daily Mail.

“Alec Baldwin just showing up in the outro for SNL while clearly fucked up and had his fly down, and he didn’t even do anything this whole show LMFAO what is going on [SNL],” a third wrote.

Is no one tweeting that Alec Baldwin’s zipper was down during the credits on #SNL 😂#SNL50 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/dMgt2tCXsi — Michael R. (@ImpactForward) November 17, 2024

So yeah, his fly is down on national TV. Is it the most embarrassing and shameful thing Baldwin has ever done in his life? No. Not even close. And it is far from the worst thing to ever grace the stage at SNL. Steven Seagal once hosted, after all.

Baldwin has appeared periodically in the opening weeks of season 50, first portraying Fox News personality Bret Baier after his interview with Kamala Harris prior to the election. On Saturday, he returned as RFK Jr. after his entry into Trump’s impending cabinet.

There is a joke to be made here, like how Baldwin was just doing his best Lyndon Johnson impression to close the show. But some people are still lining up to act like trashing SNL is popular to do, so nobody will appreciate that.