‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump in Kanye West Meeting Parody

Alec Baldwin finally returned as President Donald Trump to Saturday Night Live for a blistering cold open, parodying the president’s meeting with Kanye West on Thursday.

While West (Chris Redd) rambled on, Baldwin’s Trump suddenly realized West is a “black me.” Meanwhile, Jim Brown (Kenan Thompson) is sitting next to West, wondering what he is doing there.

“Oh my Lord, what have I gotten myself into? I played football with a leather helmet and my brain is still working better than his,” Brown thought as he looked at West. “Superman didn’t have a hat, you idiot.”

“See, the 13th Amendment… you gotta abolish it,” West said. “The amendments should jump from 12 to 14, like some skyscraper elevators!”

“Can someone be tri-polar?” Brown wondered.

“And another thing to think about is the fact that Hillary Clinton is actually not a man!” West continued.

“This could be good for me,” Trump thought. “This guy makes Brett Kavanaugh look calm and collected.”

At the end, Trump and West hugged, then listed all the things they have in common before announcing, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Baldwin has already won an Emmy for his performance as Trump and was nominated again this year. He has been playing the president since 2016.

During an appearance on James Andrew Miller’s Origins podcast, Baldwin confirmed he will be back.

“Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy – he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane,” Baldwin said, via Variety. “You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough. You can’t go far enough.”

SNL creator Lorne Michaels also told Miller he can no longer think of another actor to play Trump.

Before the end of his visit, Kanye summarizes his main points for Trump. #SNL pic.twitter.com/knuORxTgzP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 14, 2018

“I think there is probably no other actor who is looking to take that and follow Alec. And I think, for a new cast member to come in and try that would be a really tough thing to do,” Michaels said.

However, Michaels also pointed out that Baldwin has not guaranteed he would play Trump beyond one season at a time.

“I think with Alec, I’ve known him and worked with him for so long, that needless to say I trust him. And the audience connects to him in that role. Sometimes I feel like we are still in campaign mode,” Michaels explained to Miller. “But, I thought – we see each other a fair amount, so we don’t much talk about it in the offseason. And then, I think – he was at the US Open last week, and somebody asked him if he was doing Trump. And he said, ‘yea.’ And his agent Matt DelPiano texted me and said, ‘I think he’s doing Trump.’ And I went oh, ok. But, he is somebody you know you can always count on.”

“Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che were also on Miller’s podcast before the season began, and discussed how difficult it is to figure out how much Trump they need every week in their episodes. It is especially difficult, since Trump is so hard to avoid every day in the media.

“It’s certainly the craziest political time I’ve been alive for so the show is going to reflect that in some way – the nuance of how often we’ll see Trump, or how that impression evolves, or how the rating for Trump evolves,” Jost explained, via CNN. “That’s going to be again that’s constantly happening week to week, but there’s not like a one- or two- or a five-year plan for it.”

As for Trump himself, he has never been a fan of Baldwin’s work. In March, he said he wanted Darrell Hammond brought back. Hammond still works for SNL as the show’s announcer.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!” Trump tweeted at the time.

New episodes of SNL air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC