‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s President Trump Seeks Ray Donovan’s Help in Season 45 Cold Open

Saturday Night Live roared back to life on Saturday night with a blistering cold open featuring Alec Baldwin returning as President Donald Trump, who sought the help of surprise guest Liev Schreiber. The president is now facing an impeachment inquiry from the House of Representatives following the release of a memo of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that controversy made for the perfect topic to kick off SNL‘s season with.

The skit kicked off with Trump (Baldwin) calling Rudy Giulliani (Kate McKinnon), who tried to reassure the president. Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) told him not to worry because he has his “top man” on the job. Unfortunately, that top man turned out to be Giulliani. Trump then called Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), because he needs a fall guy.

Bowen Yang played North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, who had the ‘perfect’ solution for the whistleblower: dump him in the ocean.

Trump also got a call from Kanye West (Chris Redd), who told him they can no longer be “fam.” Don King (Kenan Thompson) also reported that the other black Trump supporters decided they could no longer support him.

Next up, Trump decided to call Ray Donovan, but Schreiber had to remind him that Ray Donovan is a fictional character. Trump also wanted John Wick’s help, but John Wick is fictional too. Perhaps Liam Neeson would help, since he is a real person.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week the House will begin a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump after reports of a whistleblower complaint about a July phone call between Trump and Zelensky surfaced. A document released by the White House confirms that Trump pushed Zelenzky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. In August, Trump blocked $250 million in military aide to Ukraine, and the hold was not lifted until Sept. 12. The whistleblower complaint was not delivered to Congress until Sept. 25 and was later declassified.

The new season of Saturday Night Live features some big changes. Fan-favorite cast member, Leslie Jones announced she is leaving the show to work on other projects.

“Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back,” Jones tweeted. “You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you.”

She later thanked her co-stars, including one last jab at her in-show “crush,” Colin Jost.

“I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed,” Jones tweeted. “And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”

Two new cast members were brought in to replace Jones, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Shane Gillis was also hired, but SNL fired him after his recent racist jokes resurfaced.

Earlier this month, SNL won four more Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The show has won 71 Emmys in its history.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC