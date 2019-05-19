‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s President Trump Covers Queen in Season 44 Finale Cold Open

The Saturday Night Live Season 44 finale kicked off with one more appearance from Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, this time celebrating the summer and being on “cruise control” to a second term.

They’re having such a good time. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/L8mXZzNGdy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

The sketch featured Trump singing his own version of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” with Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence, Cecily Strong as First Lady Melania Trump and Aidy Bryant as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Chris Redd also popped in as Kanye West, still wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Kenan Thompson also came in as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Kate McKinnon had a guitar solo as the ancient Wilbur Ross.

Alex Moffatt and Mickey Day came in as Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Robert De Niro also made one last appearance as Robert Mueller.

The finale featured host Paul Rudd and musical performer DJ Khaled. This was Khaled’s first appearance on the show, but Rudd is something of an SNL veteran. This is his fourth time as host, although first time since 2013. He also popped up in episodes he did not host in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Rudd’s hosting gig comes less than a month after he starred in Avengers: Endgame as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The film has already grossed $2.54 billion worldwide, including $748.76 million domestically, since it was released on April 26. It was Rudd’s fourth time as the character, following Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Khaled also arrived at the SNL stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza riding high on success. On Friday, he released his latest album, Father of Asahd, which includes his hit singles “Top Off,” “No Brainer” and “Higher.” Considering the number of big guest stars Khaled features on his songs, fans could expect some to show up on SNL.

SNL will be back for Season 45 in the fall.

