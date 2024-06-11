'Smiling Friends' Season 2, Episode 7 Preview Released

The next episode of 'Smiling Friends' airs Sunday, June 16, before lading on Max the following day.

Smiling Friends will be back next Sunday with a special Father's Day episode. Adult Swim released a preview of Season 2 — titled "THE MAGICAL RED JEWEL (AKA TYLER GETS FIRED)" — which fans can check out below.

In a synopsis of the episode, Adult Swim details: "The Boss and Pim fight for their lives in a mysterious world called Spamtopia. Meanwhile, Charlie confronts Allan over something serious." The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 16 at midnight. Max subscribers will be able to stream it the following day.

Smiling Friends is a mature animated series that was co-created by — and stars — Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. It follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.

In Season 2, Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it means helping a washed-up retro video game character, breaking up a demonic marriage, or even cheering up the president of the United States.

In addition to Max, fans will also be able to stream the episode at AdultSwim.com, with a cable or satellite provider login. While fans cannot stream the whole season on Adult Swim's website without a login to services like Xfinity or DirectTV, the network offers a selection of episodes from the season available to watch for free.