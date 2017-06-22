‘Skinhead Helen’ From ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Looks Very Different In Real Life

Francesca Curran portrays skinhead white supremacist Helen Van Maele on Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, but she looks almost unrecognizable in real life. To illustrate the drastic difference, Curran shared a jaw-dropping side-by-side photo on Instagram earlier this year and her fans were in utter shock.

She shared the pic on Instagram with the caption: "Never, ever be afraid to tell a friend about the miracles of under eye concealer." Curran also added a slew of hashtags including: "#MyTransformation #SkinheadHelen #OrangeIsTheNewBlack #OITNB #WhoIsReadyForJune9th #Season5Thooooo #HelenNeedsAnHourAtTheMACCCounter #TakeHerSwimmingOnTheFirstDateBro #AFaceTatADayKeepsTheDoctorAway."

Just by taking a scroll through the 23-year-old actress' Instagram account, it is clear to see that she looks like two completely different people on the wildly popular Netflix series and in her everyday life. In her time off, Curran has long blonde hair and rocks a sun-kissed complexion, which is a drastic departure from her bald, pale, face-tattooed look on OITNB.

Up Next: Natasha Lyonne Compares 'Orange Is The New Black' To 'Game Of Thrones'

Curran has previously spoken out about how different her character is in comparison to her real life personality.

"In real life, I'm so feminine. I'm so girly. I love my makeup, I love my jewelry, and all that," she said during an interview with Insider. "So to really be stripped of all that...the first time I was like, okay, wow. I found myself in the mirror and was like, this is a striking...what a difference.'

For the role, Curran shaves her head daily and has to undergo extensive makeup with the face tattoos. In fact, the application process for the ink takes a significant amount of time.

"I'd come in, in the morning, and I was always the first person in and the last person out of the makeup chair. I would see the whole cast come and go," Curran said.

Season five of Orange Is The New Black released on Netflix earlier this month. The newest installments take the gripping storyline to new heights and the viewers are loving it. Read the latest on Orange Is The New Black here.

More: 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Shares How She Found Courage To Film Scene In Her Underwear