‘Shifting Gears’ Casts Luke Macfarlane in Key Role

Luke Macfarlane is coming to Shifting Gears.

According to Deadline, the Platonic star has been cast as Sam Parker, the son of Tim Allen’s Matt Parker and brother of Kat Dennings’ Riley Parker.

Fans have been waiting since the start of the series to see Sam, a Navy hero. He’s been often mentioned, but this will be the first time that he’s making an appearance. Macfarlane is set to guest star on Shifting Gears later this season, but exact episode details have not been released. More information on his episode should be shared in the coming weeks, possibly not until the New Year.

Shifting Gears premiered in fall 2024 and follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series also stars Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Allen serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Dennings is a producer.

Luke Macfarlane is currently starring as Charlie in the Apple TV comedy Platonic, which was recently renewed for Season 3. He’s also been voicing the role of Rick Sheridan in the Prime Video adult animated superhero series Invincible, which is set to premiere its fourth season in March. Additional credits include Bros, Single All the Way, Killjoys, the Night Shift, Mercy Street, Supergirl, Satisfaction, Smash, and Iron Road. Macfarlane is best known for his role as Scotty Wandell in the ABC soap opera Brothers & Sisters. He also recently hosted and executive produced the Hallmark+ home renovation series Home Is Where the Heart Is.

New episodes of Shifting Gears air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. It’s unknown when the network will share more information about Macfarlane’s appearance as Sam Parker, but there will be much to look forward to in the New Year. In the meantime, all episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Hulu. Fans can watch Macfarlane in all three seasons of Platonic on Apple TV while waiting for his Shifting Gears episode to air.