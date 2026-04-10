‘Sheriff Country’ Promotes 2 Cast Members to Series Regulars

Sheriff’s Country’s series regular cast is expanding.

Deadline reports that Amanda Arcuri and Ian Quinlan have been promoted from recurring stars for the upcoming second season.

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Arcuri plays Skye, the daughter of Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox and her ex-husband, Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham). “A sensitive young woman with a quiet inner strength, Skye is on a path to reclaim her life, emerging from under a cloud of suspicion for the murder of her boyfriend to join her Aunt Miranda (Kelli O’Hara) in working for the Fraley family business.”

Pictured: Amanda Arcuri as Skye Fraley. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

Aside from Sheriff Country, Arcuri is best known for her role as Lola Pacini in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class. Additional credits include Fingernails, Hudson & Rex, the Party of Five reboot, Do Not Reply, and Every Day.

Quinlan, meanwhile, plays Hank, “a brash, impulsive deputy with a sharp sense of humor and a friendly, if intense, rivalry with Deputy Cassidy Campbell (Michele Weaver). Hank proves to be a loyal and capable ally as Cassidy investigates the disappearance of several young women whose fates may have been met at the hands of a serial killer who is using Edgewater as his hunting ground.”

On top of Sheriff Country, Quinlan is known for his role as Officer Luis Badillo on fellow CBS drama Blue Bloods. He can also be seen in Jupiter’s Legacy, Orange Is the New Black, The Long Road Home, Sneaky Pete, Gotham, Music of the Heart, and City Hall.

Pictured: Ian Quinlan as Hank. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Along with Baccarin, Sheriff Country’s series regular cast consists of Gorham, Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown. CBS renewed the Fire Country spinoff for Season 2 in November, just a month after it premiered. The show has proven to be a staple already as part of CBS’ Friday night lineup alongside Fire Country and Boston Blue. Sheriff Country and Fire Country recently crossed over for a massive two-hour event for the first time, and with both shows coming back next season, it’s possible that it won’t be the only one.

Sheriff Country’s first season is continuing to air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, with the season finale set to air on Friday, May 22. Fans will be able to look forward to much more of both Skye and Hank when Season 2 of Sheriff Country premieres, likely later this year. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.